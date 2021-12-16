ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Walk Hurdle: Olly Murphy puts faith in Thomas Darby's substitute jockey Fergus Gregory for first Grade One test

By Calum Wilson
SkySports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrainer Olly Murphy has full belief in young jockey Fergus Gregory, who takes his first Grade One ride as a late substitute on Thomas Darby in Saturday’s Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing. Gregory, 22, came through Murphy's yard as a conditional and is...

