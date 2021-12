Nobody said anything to do with the Mets was easy. If it was, Luis Rojas would be readying for his third year as manager rather than scouring video in preparation for his new venture as the Yankees’ third base coach. The Mets offer a unique situation that won’t be found anywhere else in the big leagues. While playing in a city of eight million people — and inviting the media attention that ...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO