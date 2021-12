More than eight million homes across the UK are now able to access hyperfast, full-fibre broadband, new figures from Ofcom show, an increase of three million properties in the last year.But the telecoms regulator’s latest Connected Nations report revealed that less than a quarter of those properties had so far chosen to upgrade to full-fibre broadband.Full-fibre connections are capable of speeds of up to 1,000Mbps or one gigabit, significantly faster than the average UK speed of around 51Mbps, and is becoming available just as the need for faster internet speeds continues to grow with more people working from home and...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO