Commentary: Here's what the new Beatles documentary can teach us about sibling relationships for the holidays

Cover picture for the articleViewing almost eight hours of the Beatles’ “Get Back” documentary, about the making of the “Let it Be” album, can resemble a lengthy holiday with family. For some, you wish it would go on forever, like “Strawberry Fields.” For others, the time felt overextended and maybe a little awkward when disagreements...

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son

Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and son of Beatles superstar, George Harrison!. Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docuseries called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
Here’s What Happened to Get Back’s Non-Beatle Characters

Convincing the masses to watch a three-part, eight-hour docuseries on a band that broke up over 50 years ago? The only subject monumental enough to make that possible is The Beatles. Peter Jackson’s Get Back follows the band through the making of the last studio album they would release together, Let It Be, and everything that happened behind the scenes that led to the end—showing never-before-seen footage and giving an in-depth look into the power dynamics among the bandmates. Any casual fan could tell you what came of Lennon, Harrison, McCartney, and Starr after the Beatles fell apart, but the series has introduced casual fans to a whole new cast of characters, the musicians, producers, lovers and hangers-on who made the sessions what they were—for good and for bad. Yoko Ono’s a household name, and most viewers probably know a thing or two about Linda Eastman as well, but what happened to the rest of Get Back’s supporting players? Here’s a breakdown.
Troy Reimink: 'Get Back' documentary is a holiday feast for Beatles fans

"Let It Be” is almost nobody’s favorite Beatles album, but its creation remains one of the most intensely debated and mythologized chapters in rock music history. In early 1969, the world’s greatest band entered a studio to film themselves writing and rehearsing a collection of stripped-down songs for a live televised performance. They ended up scrapping the project (tentatively titled “Get Back”) after three weeks, following a haphazard rooftop concert that would be their last live performance.
Who’s That Art Dealer in the Beatles Documentary?

Just shy of the three-hour mark in episode two of Peter Jackson’s new Beatles documentary Get Back, as the band is rehearsing “Let It Be,” an impeccably dressed gentleman with slicked-back hair glides into the studio while John Lennon looks up and sings, to the tune the nascent song was taking,“Ah, here’s to Robert Fraser.” The film then identifies the visitor, in text at the bottom of the screen, as none other than “Art dealer Robert Fraser.” The uninitiated may not know that Fraser wasn’t just any art dealer, but one who revolutionized the London art scene; when Pace gallery organized...
George Harrison passed away 20 years ago today

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the death of George Harrison, who passed away from complications from lung cancer at age 58. Harrison, of course, first came to fame as the lead guitarist of The Beatles, then had a long and successful career as a solo artist. While the Fab...
Flashback: John & Yoko, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, & Keith Moon Jam For UNICEF

It was 51 years ago today (December 15th, 1969) that John Lennon and Yoko Ono assembled their legendary Plastic Ono Supergroup for a historic performance at London's Lyceum Ballroom. The event was part of UNICEF's Peace For Christmas concert, which featured a number of other performers including the Hot Chocolate Band, Jimmy Cliff, and the Rascals, among others.
