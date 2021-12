Sometimes winning a prize isn't rewarding, entertainment isn't entertaining and a feel-good story doesn't feel good at all. This is one of those times. A hockey game intermission in Sioux Falls, South Dakota this weekend included a "dash for cash," in which 5,000 $1 bills were dumped onto a carpet in the middle of the rink and a handful of local teachers got to scramble on their knees to shove as many of the bills as they could into their clothing. Whatever they grabbed they could use in their classrooms.

