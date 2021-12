President Joe Biden's administration said Thursday it was still reviewing Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism even as an annual report offered no new evidence. Donald Trump's administration in its final days in office returned Cuba to the terror blacklist, a move that severely hampers investment and is popular with many exiles in the politically crucial state of Florida. Biden has surprised some observers by largely keeping Trump's policies in place rather than returning to former president Barack Obama's efforts to end decades of hostility toward the communist island. John Godfrey, the State Department's counterterrorism coordinator, said only that the designation remained "under review" as he released an annual report on terrorism.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO