Kansas State

Viewpoint 2: 3 villains that made 2021 hard -- and 3 heroes that made it better

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two years into a global pandemic and a year past a deadly coup attempt, it’s easy to feel worn down by the churn of news. But if you know where to look, there’s also a lot to be hopeful about too. Here are a few villains...

WOKV

Power of one: Manchin is singularly halting Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin settled in at President Joe Biden's family home in Delaware on a Sunday morning in the fall as the Democrats worked furiously to gain his support on their far-reaching domestic package. The two-hour-long session was the kind of special treatment being...
Times and Democrat

EDITORIAL: Rittenhouse not a villain and not hero

What a seismic difference a trial has made to public and media perceptions of Kyle Rittenhouse. When he was charged at age 17 with shooting three men, two fatally, during racial unrest in Kenosha last year, various media accounts described him as a rifle-toting white supremacist who drove across the border to shoot Black Lives Matters protesters in the racial unrest that followed the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.
blogforarizona.net

Prima Donna Diva Kyrsten Sinema Obstructs Senate Democrats’ Pivot To Voting Rights Legislation

Now that hillbilly coal baron Sen. Joe Manchin has decided that he is comfortable with being the one man who would deny 330 million Americans what they want for Christmas – he is a villain the equal of the “Grim Reaper of Democracy,” Sen. Mitch McConnell – Senate Democrats pivoted on Wednesday back to pursuing voting rights, what should always have been their top priority in the face of creeping fascism in the GQP. Only the Democrats can save American democracy from a GQP which has embraced fascism and is hellbent on destroying American democracy.
The Oklahoman

Viewpoint: Why is successful democracy so hard to replicate?

As a modern society with continually developing views, the United States is often looked upon as a country of diversity and economic progress. According to the World Population Review, the U.S. has been the planet’s most dominant industrial force since 1871. In terms of nominal GDP, no nation has ever matched the sheer complexity of the social classes and systems that the U.S. has managed to create. Our success can all be credited to the way we have incorporated the ideas of democracy and capitalism into a productive science. Yet, when other countries try to replicate our system of government, they are consistently foiled with unforeseen problems.
mediaite.com

Kinzinger Claps Back at Taylor Greene After She Says ‘Quitting and Defeat in ‘22 is Not Enough’ of a Punishment for Him and Cheney

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who has been pulling no punches lately, clapped back at his fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday after she called for him and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be ousted from the Republican House Conference. Kinzinger replied to Greene, jesting, “Huh? Batshittery...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued an Urgent New Warning to Vaccinated People

The pandemic has taken yet another turn with the discovery of the Omicron variant. Mounting research has shown that the latest version of the virus is likely to be more contagious and make currently available vaccines less effective. And as more information comes in, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief COVID adviser to the White House, is warning fully vaccinated people that there's still one major thing they need to do to protect themselves from the latest variant.
MSNBC

A bad day for Donald Trump, and it's only Tuesday

Rachel Maddow runs through a litany of the day's bad headlines for Donald Trump, from his accountant and banker talking to New York investigators, to another court loss in his years long effort to keep his taxes secret, to his former chief of staff being referred to the DOJ for contempt of Congress in an investigation that is clearly scrutinizing him for potential violation of federal crimes. Dec. 15, 2021.
