ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Editorial: The Fed is right to keep its options open

arcamax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve has recognized an important reality: Sometime soon, it might actually have to raise interest rates significantly to curb inflation. Officials are right to put themselves in a position to act if necessary, even if markets might not like it. For most of this year, the Fed...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus more quickly

The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

What’s a Taper, and Why Has the Fed Started Tapering?

The financial world spent much of 2021 arguing over when “the taper” would begin. In the U.S. it arrived, and there’s no end of questions about its impact. Tapering is shorthand for a gradual end to the massive bond-buying program the Federal Reserve unleashed in early 2020, when the pandemic crashed the economy. The Fed is hoping to find a balance between supporting a still-vulnerable economy while containing the inflationary pressures sparked by the pandemic’s ebb. Among its peers, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan appeared furthest from tapering their own bond programs, while other central banks, particularly in Latin America, rushed to raise interest rates in an effort to cool price increases.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Term Interest Rates#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MarketWatch

Opinion: Stocks’ reaction to latest inflation and jobs reports suggests that investors’ fears are overblown

You’re almost certainly too worried about inflation. I acknowledge that my contrarian position on inflation is becoming increasingly solitary. Even U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who had been solidly in the “inflation is transitory” camp, threw in the towel at this week’s meeting of the Fed’s Open Market Committee — along with most other members of that Committee as well.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Meet the New and Improved Federal Reserve

TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre sees a more “hawkish” Federal Reserve rolling down the pike, and the stock market better be ready to account for a more inflation-minded central bank. “For years the market has counted on a dovish and accommodative Fed, but with inflation...
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. - Doves become hawks - Hoping to avoid negative political fallout, Biden's team and Fed officials -- who are independent from the White House -- for months have tried to reassure nervous consumers that the price jumps were mostly due to temporary knock-on effects of the pandemic, such as semiconductor shortages and shipping snafus.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Fed’s first interest-rate hike could come in March or May and other key takeaways from Powell’s news conference

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday took giant steps toward scrapping its easy policy stance that was insurance for the economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The central bank doubled the speed of tapering of its asset purchases so that they end in March. The central bankers signaled they are in a hurry to start raising interest rates and cleared away obstacles to such a move.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy