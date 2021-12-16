Editorial: The Fed is right to keep its options open
The Federal Reserve has recognized an important reality: Sometime soon, it might actually have to raise interest rates significantly to curb inflation. Officials are right to put themselves in a position to act if necessary, even if markets might not like it. For most of this year, the Fed...
The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
The financial world spent much of 2021 arguing over when “the taper” would begin. In the U.S. it arrived, and there’s no end of questions about its impact. Tapering is shorthand for a gradual end to the massive bond-buying program the Federal Reserve unleashed in early 2020, when the pandemic crashed the economy. The Fed is hoping to find a balance between supporting a still-vulnerable economy while containing the inflationary pressures sparked by the pandemic’s ebb. Among its peers, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan appeared furthest from tapering their own bond programs, while other central banks, particularly in Latin America, rushed to raise interest rates in an effort to cool price increases.
WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - It took an unemployment rate nosediving below 4%, years into the last U.S. economic recovery, to raise the country's labor force participation rate, and Federal Reserve officials are banking on a similar response in new projections that couple a renewed fight against inflation with a historic run of low joblessness.
A day after a big market rally, stocks on Thursday fell sharply and government bond yields also declined. One reason for the moves, especially in bonds, is that the market may not be quite convinced that the Fed can do what it outlined in its future projections. With inflation running...
You’re almost certainly too worried about inflation. I acknowledge that my contrarian position on inflation is becoming increasingly solitary. Even U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who had been solidly in the “inflation is transitory” camp, threw in the towel at this week’s meeting of the Fed’s Open Market Committee — along with most other members of that Committee as well.
TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre sees a more “hawkish” Federal Reserve rolling down the pike, and the stock market better be ready to account for a more inflation-minded central bank. “For years the market has counted on a dovish and accommodative Fed, but with inflation...
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said Thursday that is gauge of regional business activity fell to 15.4 in December from 39 in the previous month. Any reading above zero indicates improving conditions.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. - Doves become hawks -
Hoping to avoid negative political fallout, Biden's team and Fed officials -- who are independent from the White House -- for months have tried to reassure nervous consumers that the price jumps were mostly due to temporary knock-on effects of the pandemic, such as semiconductor shortages and shipping snafus.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday took giant steps toward scrapping its easy policy stance that was insurance for the economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The central bank doubled the speed of tapering of its asset purchases so that they end in March. The central bankers signaled they are in a hurry to start raising interest rates and cleared away obstacles to such a move.
At the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Federal Reserve has signaled that it's taking aggressive steps towards the tapering of bond purchases to fight off inflation. See:...
