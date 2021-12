Danielle Fosler-Lussier was named the Arts and Humanities Faculty Fellow with the Office of Research for academic year 21-22. “At Ohio State, we are so fortunate to have such incredible teams of faculty, staff, and students in the arts and humanities. The new faculty fellow leadership role provides a two-way lens that provides the Office of Research a better perspective on the great things that are happening in the arts and humanities, and in turn, gives arts and humanities faculty and leadership a role in shaping the future of the Office of Research,” shared Peter Mohler, interim vice president for research.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO