Robert Shwartzman hopes his performance in the Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi impressed Haas as well as Ferrari, after setting the fastest time on the final day. The Formula 2 runner-up was the only driver using a 2021-spec car on Wednesday, with all other teams except Haas having done their Young Driver Test running on Tuesday. Despite that, in the car that was slowest all season Shwartzman put in some strong qualifying simulations late in the day to set the pace ahead of the mule cars testing 18-inch tires, and he says it capped a really productive test for him.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO