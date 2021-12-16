Target PS5 Restock Live Now – December 16

The next GameStop PS5 restock has leaked, and it's going to be another in-store restock, which the retailer has now run a handful of times over the past few months. The retailer hasn't announced this new in-store restock of the PlayStation console, but according to a new report from a reputable source, a new in-store restock will happen on December 17, which is next Friday. Unfortunately, like the previous PS5 restocks at GameStop, this one will be restricted to bundles. In other words, there will be no option to buy just the console. You will have to pay extra for pack-ins like games, PlayStation Plus subscriptions, and other items you may or may not want.

