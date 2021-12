Are you about learning to program but not sure where to start? One of the most common questions I hear from my students is, “What programming language to learn first?”. Actually, there is no decisive answer since the software industry changes rapidly, and so the languages evolve. With an abundance of different languages to choose from, it can be a rather daunting task to find the best one that suits your needs or requirements. So, I’ve done my best to narrow down your choice and suggest the safest option. It’s Java.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 3 DAYS AGO