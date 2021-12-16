ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Henry the hero: Connecticut mom credits family dog with saving baby’s life

By Nexstar Media Wire, Stephanie Simoni
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csGqa_0dOV6exI00

GLASTONBURY, Conn. ( WTNH ) — A Connecticut family’s dog is receiving all the praise and treats this week for an incredible reason. His owner credits the dog with saving her baby’s life.

On Monday night, Kelly Dowling’s baby girl had a cold, so she put her down in the crib to rest.

Henry, the family’s Boston Terrier, kept letting himself into the nursery even though his owner repeatedly told him not to. He did it five times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfiFl_0dOV6exI00
Henry the Boston Terrier / Photo: Kelly Dowling

“This time, he woke her up and when she started crying, I knew there was something wrong with the way she was crying. She didn’t sound right. So I took her downstairs and she was struggling to get air,” Dowling said. “The fact that he was so persistent and he didn’t go hide or stop when I told him to stop, he had to have known or maybe smelled something or heard something.”

Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

Dowling said they rushed the baby to Connecticut Children’s and the doctor essentially sucked out all the congestion that was making it difficult for her to breathe. She is doing much better now.

As for Henry, he got all of his Christmas treats early for being such a good boy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Fort Benning Trainees reunited with loved ones on Holiday Leave

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – More than 12,000 trainees departed Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, as they set out on holiday leave. Some of these soldiers in training have been on post for almost six months but as the clock struck midnight and the gates opened, soldiers were reunited with loved ones. Soldiers have […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WJTV 12

Suspects try to steal Animal Rescue Fund van

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The director of one of the largest No Kill shelters in Mississippi, said two guys attempted to steal their only cargo van overnight named Chester. “The door was open, window busted out, they tried to hotwire it and I guess they didn’t know what they were doing to it,” said Peggy […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Can my pets get COVID?

People with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should avoid contact with pets, farm animals and wildlife, as well as with other people.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for Andy Kanengiser of Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Andy Kanengiser has been canceled. He has been found safe in Georgia, according to officer Greg Flynn. Pearl police said a Silver Alert was issued for 70-year-old Andy Kanengiser. According to Kanengiser’s family, he suffers from dementia. He was last seen around 7:20 a.m. on […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Camper destroyed in explosion in Jones County

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – One person suffered from significant injuries after an explosion took place near a camper in Jones County on Thursday. According to police, several fire departments responded to a report of an explosion just after 7:00 p.m. located at 5140 Highway 84 West.  Upon arrival of the first responders, firefighters discovered that […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Best gift for nieces from aunts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for nieces from aunts is best?  The bond between an aunt and a niece is special and tends to blossom over time. Consider a way to convey that relationship through a thoughtful, useful gift. Keep in mind that the range of gifts is […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Weather#Wtnh#Connecticut Children
WJTV 12

Salvation Army of Jackson helps provide gifts for Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In October 2021, the Salvation Army of Jackson registered families for the Angel Tree program. The program is for less fortunate families with children under 12 years old who live in Hinds, Rankin, Scott, Copiah, Madison and Yazoo counties. The children’s Christmas lists were put on tags for volunteers to adopt, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Florida arrested in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man who was wanted for aggravated assault in Florida. On Wednesday, December 15, police responded to Jason Niles Park just after 6:45 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious person. When they arrived, officers found Javon D. Wynn. Investigators said Wynn was wanted by the Broward […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WJTV 12

Hang out with a penguin at the Mississippi Aquarium

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Guests can now hang out one-on-one with a penguin at the Mississippi Aquarium. During the aquarium’s Penguin Encounter, guests can interact with an African Penguin while learning about endangered animals and the challenges the birds face in their natural habitats. One-on-one visits with a penguin will be available. The event will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man dies after being hit by train in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after being hit by a train on Wednesday, December 15. The Sun Herald reported the man, who was in his 20s, was walking east on the railroad tracks near Cherokee Glenn in Ocean Springs. Police said he did not respond to the warning whistle from the westbound […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Volunteers raise oyster gardens to help restore reefs

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — It’s time to agitate the oysters at St. Stanislaus High School on Mississippi’s Gulf coast. Students on a platform below the school’s long pier gently shake their oyster garden’s wire cages as they pull them from the water, loosening mud and algae that might keep water and nutrients from […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WJTV 12

South Jackson veterinarian office to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A veterinarian office in south Jackson is closing its doors after serving the community since 1985. Dr. Lee Coward’s experience goes back even further than that. Coward graduated from Auburn University and started practicing veterinary medicine in the 1970s. He said back then, it was the dark ages. “First 10 years […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Senior citizen food giveaway set for Saturday in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn and others will host a senior citizen food giveaway on Saturday, December 18. The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Pocahontas Volunteer Fire Station, located at 1142 FOA Road in Hinds County. Seniors, who are 65 and older, can receive one food […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy