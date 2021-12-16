Bank of England Raises Interest Rate to 0.25%

Fed catches up with inflation; BoE raises interest rates. On Wednesday, the Fed struck a more hawkish tone, doubling its tapering pace and signaling three rate hikes for 2022. However, the US dollar quickly erased early gains closing the day in red and only managing to outperform the Japanese yen. On Thursday, the 10-year US treasury yield ticked higher, while the US dollar fell against a basket of currencies, mirroring traders’ shift to riskier assets.
There is still some room for BOE rate hike pricing to rise further in the near-term, though it should be noted that there are over three 25-bps rate hikes priced-in through the end of 2022. The Euro remains disadvantaged relative to its major counterparts as a result of the ECB’s...
(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as widely expected, and said more hikes were likely next year although that would depend on the impact of a surge in coronavirus infections and the emergence of the Omicron variant. Norges Bank’s monetary policy...
The Bank of England (BoE) will announce its decision on Thursday, December 16 at 12:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of 10 major banks. The consensus is to wait until more data about the variant and its economic impact is evident and to raise rates only in February.
LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will say on Thursday whether it has delayed its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again, this time because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, or is taking action to see off a surge in inflation. Investors had been largely betting...
GBP/USD witnessed an aggressive short-covering move after the BoE hiked interest rate to 0.25%. A hawkish (8-1) vote distribution was seen as a key factor that seemed to have surprised traders. COVID-19 woes could hold back bulls from placing fresh bets and keep a lid on any further gains. The...
The GBP EUR exchange rate was slightly lower on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of England interest rate meeting. The BoE will undoubtedly stand put at historically low rates but the volatility in the GBP v EUR will come from the forecasts. The European Central Bank are also meeting today.
LONDON — (AP) — With prices rising at the fastest pace in a decade in the run-up to Christmas, households up and down the United Kingdom could do without an increase in their loans and mortgages if the Bank of England decides to raise interest rates Thursday. Most...
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England on Thursday became the world's first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, as it said inflation was likely to hit 6% in April - three times its target level. In a second...
Investing.com – The Bank of England is set to announce its latest decisions on monetary policy on Thursday and there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the decision. The policymaking Monetary Policy Committee is mostly expected to keep the Bank Rate unchanged at 0.1% despite an improving...
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - An unexpectedly sharp inflation jump in Britain has shone an even brighter spotlight on the Bank of England's decision on Thursday whether to become the first of the world's big central banks to raise interest rates after the pandemic. Data on Wednesday showed consumer price...
ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss National Bank stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday, diverging from the tightening path being taken by a growing number of central banks and despite higher inflation and a surge in the value of the safe-haven Swiss franc. The SNB said its current policy, combining...
LONDON (Reuters) - A rate hike by the Bank of England caught bond markets by surprise on Thursday, pushing up yields across the euro area just before the European Central Bank was expected to dial back stimulus but pledge to keep borrowing costs low. The BoE lifted its key rate...
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank decided Thursday to avoid an abrupt end to its pandemic crisis support for the economy as the new omicron variant of COVID-19 stirs uncertainty about the recovery, despite inflation hitting record highs and the U.S. speeding up its stimulus exit.
OTTAWA (Reuters) - The slack in Canada's economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic has substantially diminished, the Governor of the Bank of Canada said on Wednesday, a key sign the central bank is set to begin hiking rates soon. Tiff Macklem, in his final appearance of the year, also said...
