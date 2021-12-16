ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of England Raises Interest Rate to 0.25%

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised its main interest rate to...

money.usnews.com

actionforex.com

Fed Struck a More Hawkish Tone; BoE Raises Interest Rates

Fed catches up with inflation; BoE raises interest rates. On Wednesday, the Fed struck a more hawkish tone, doubling its tapering pace and signaling three rate hikes for 2022. However, the US dollar quickly erased early gains closing the day in red and only managing to outperform the Japanese yen. On Thursday, the 10-year US treasury yield ticked higher, while the US dollar fell against a basket of currencies, mirroring traders’ shift to riskier assets.
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

There is still some room for BOE rate hike pricing to rise further in the near-term, though it should be noted that there are over three 25-bps rate hikes priced-in through the end of 2022. The Euro remains disadvantaged relative to its major counterparts as a result of the ECB’s...
#Bank Rate#Inflation#Reuters#Uk#The Bank Of England
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
104.1 WIKY

Norway hikes interest rates, with more expected

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as widely expected, and said more hikes were likely next year although that would depend on the impact of a surge in coronavirus infections and the emergence of the Omicron variant. Norges Bank’s monetary policy...
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FXStreet.com

BoE Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, no hike due to Omicron

The Bank of England (BoE) will announce its decision on Thursday, December 16 at 12:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of 10 major banks. The consensus is to wait until more data about the variant and its economic impact is evident and to raise rates only in February.
kfgo.com

Inflation risk? Omicron slowdown? BoE rate move in the balance

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will say on Thursday whether it has delayed its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again, this time because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, or is taking action to see off a surge in inflation. Investors had been largely betting...
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Lower Ahead of BoE Interest Rates

The GBP EUR exchange rate was slightly lower on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of England interest rate meeting. The BoE will undoubtedly stand put at historically low rates but the volatility in the GBP v EUR will come from the forecasts. The European Central Bank are also meeting today.
investing.com

Round 2: Will the Bank of England hike this time?

Investing.com – The Bank of England is set to announce its latest decisions on monetary policy on Thursday and there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the decision. The policymaking Monetary Policy Committee is mostly expected to keep the Bank Rate unchanged at 0.1% despite an improving...
US News and World Report

Swiss National Bank Sticks to Loose Policy, Diverging From Fed and Others

ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss National Bank stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday, diverging from the tightening path being taken by a growing number of central banks and despite higher inflation and a surge in the value of the safe-haven Swiss franc. The SNB said its current policy, combining...
investing.com

Euro area bonds yields rise before ECB as BoE hikes rates

LONDON (Reuters) - A rate hike by the Bank of England caught bond markets by surprise on Thursday, pushing up yields across the euro area just before the European Central Bank was expected to dial back stimulus but pledge to keep borrowing costs low. The BoE lifted its key rate...
Action News Jax

European Central Bank to taper pandemic stimulus, but gently

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank decided Thursday to avoid an abrupt end to its pandemic crisis support for the economy as the new omicron variant of COVID-19 stirs uncertainty about the recovery, despite inflation hitting record highs and the U.S. speeding up its stimulus exit.
