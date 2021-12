CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 News Chicago today announced the anchor lineup for its new 4 p.m. newscast, launching in January, 2022. Here is the note to staff from President/General Manager Jennifer Lyons and Vice President/News Director Jeff Harris: Jennifer and I are excited to announce the appointment of Jim Williams and Marie Saavedra as anchors of our new 4pm newscast – launching January 24, 2022. We’re also thrilled to announce Dana Kozlov as our new weekend evening anchor beginning in February 2022. Jim Williams is one of Chicago’s most revered journalists with more than 40 years of experience in the broadcast industry. He...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO