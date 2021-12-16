Chloe x Halle launch collection with Victoria's Secret PINK

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The most thoughtful gift-giver is one who is fully attuned to what makes their giftee unique. Are they an animal lover who considers their pets proper children? Is it a label-hoarding friend who loves luxury and a bit of conscious consumption? Are you shopping for someone who only ever asks for gift cards? Knowing all these things will lead you to unearth what is sure to be the perfect present.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 HOURS AGO