This is officially the Brent Venables era for defense at Oklahoma. The Sooners didn’t have one defensive lineman that weighed more than 300 pounds during the 2021 season. One of Venables’ first commits is already over 300 pounds as Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High defensive lineman Alton Tarber becomes the third pledge for Venables in the last two days.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO