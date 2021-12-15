Tour Eclectic Soul With Teyquil

As the pride of Argentina and its gift to the world, the history of the Tango is more organic than clinical, more oral than written, and certainly replete with differing explanations for its origins. Some say it came from Angola and the Congo where the rhythm Condombe was beaten on drums known as tan-go. A Congolese word, tanga, means party or festival. Some say it was created when gauchos, displaced by the government from the Pampas, settled in the outskirts of Buenos Aries and Montevideo Uruguay. They brought their songs or Milongas that mixed freely with Native rhythms and European influences and instruments from the late 19th century to create what we hear now as the music of the Tango.

