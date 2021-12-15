ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tour Eclectic Soul With Teyquil

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeyquil is a multifaceted talent that thrives in a myriad of arts. Being a singer, songwriter, producer, writer, actor, and all-around performer, the Philadelphia native, is influenced by indie pop, electro, and synth elements that make Teyquil's music give you a feel for nostalgia with a modern twist. Serving...

Time Out Global

The best soul music songs

Introducing our poll of truly great soul music. We count down the top 50 soul songs of all time. Soul music is all about punch-you-in-the-gut emotion, which is why it never really goes out of fashion. From Stax and Motown to Northern Soul and neo-soul, it's a timeless genre that's gripped us for decades.
The Guardian

Robbie Shakespeare married funk and reggae to create a catalogue of classics

The death of the venerated Jamaican bassist Robbie Shakespeare at the age of 68 finally ends the incomparable partnership he forged with the drummer Sly Dunbar in the dingy nightclubs and hothouse recording studios of 1970s Kingston. Having backed virtually every reggae star and collaborated with an array of international A-listers that includes Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Joan Armatrading and Sinead O’Connor, as well as co-producing the career-defining hits of Grace Jones, Shakespeare was the belligerent yang to Dunbar’s yin, a brawny, chain-smoking musician whose consistently meaty bass lines belied a mercurial temperament. With his style defined by a melodiousness that referenced a love of jazz, soul, and rock’n’roll, Shakespeare leaves a vast catalogue, peppered with stone-cold classics.
udiscovermusic.com

Mick Jagger’s Solo Albums: Celebrating The Iconic Frontman’s Wandering Spirit

No one could accuse Mick Jagger of rushing into a solo career. From the point of The Rolling Stones’ debut single, “Come On”, released in June 1963, it was more than seven years before his own name appeared on an album cover, and almost 15 more before he released his first solo album. But his body of work – four solo albums now reissued on heavyweight 180g black vinyl – is full of delights, detours and surprises.
Marc Bolan
ashevillefm.org

Soul of the Blues

Want some hot blues that’ll take the chill out of winter? That’s what you’ll get when you tune in Soul of the Blues this Thursday from noon till 2pm on AsheilleFM! Listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live at ashevillefm.org and for one week after it airs any time you want. Got bundles of new blues for ya from artists like Nasheville based Lauren Anderson, Austin based Sue Foley, British Jamaican artist-Dionne Bennett, Danish Bluesman-Thorbjorn Risager, Las Vegas blues rock trio-Grinder Blues and the sensational Joe Bonamassa! Got some vintage duos by BB King and a special tribute requested by Asheville’s Zuzu Welsh after the recent devastating loss of his brother, Chuck. The Notcho’ Blues Artists this week are Hootie & The Blowfish! Join the Blueshound this week for two hours of mind bleaching, butt screeching blues! Guaranteed to warm your innards!
winonahealth.org

Music soothes the soul

Thank you to Tom and the other volunteers who generously share their time and talent tickling the ivories during the holidays and throughout the year. It’s always a special treat to our patients, visitors and staff. A staff member recently shared; “I truly enjoy every performance from soothing to...
Santafe New Mexican.com

Soul of the holidays

Jazz crooner José James’ music is steeped in R&B. A master of reinvention, James has covered a lot of terrain, from traditional jazz standards to atmospheric soul. He’s known for his smoky baritone, which is featured on a vast discography of eclectic albums. For his new album, Merry Christmas from José James, the singer puts his mark on holiday favorites, including “Let It Snow” and “White Christmas.” Working in collaboration with master bassist and arranger Ben Williams and surrounded by an array of seasoned musicians, such as pianist Aaron Parks, he brings a smooth sound and tight instrumentation to the holiday music. Merry Christmas from José James, an evening of music and song presented by the New Mexico Jazz Festival, takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25-$49 and available at tickets.lensic.org/7704/7705 or at the Lensic box office. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required. Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic.org.
acousticguitar.com

Learn an Easy Guitar Version of the Classic American Tune “Beautiful Dreamer”

From the January/February 2022 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Maurice Tani. “Beautiful Dreamer” was written by Stephen Foster (1826–1864)—often called the “father of American music”—at the end of his prolific career and published shortly after his untimely death. With its lilting rhythms and romantic lyrics, the song is one of America’s most beloved serenades.
Complex

Jordan Mackampa Reworks A James Blake Gem For Fender’s ‘Re-Creation: Remixed’

Last month, Fender—the legendary manufacturer of guitars, bass, amps and more—launched a video series, Re-Creation: Remixed, starring a collection of hand-picked guitar players from across the musical spectrum and from several different eras. Each video puts the spotlight on a different musician as they use one of Fender’s Acoustasonic Player Telecasters to revisit and recreate one of their own hits, as well as a song by another artist they admire.
arcamax.com

'Tempations 60': Anniversary album has Otis Williams energized, nostalgic

When it came time to pick a closing track for the Temptations' 60th anniversary album, Otis Williams reached back. Waaay back. Williams, the iconic Motown group's lone surviving original member, decided to dust off and remake the 1960 song "Come On" — the very first release by the baritone singer and his proto-Tempts group the Distants.
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

What if I told you the world’s favorite 1:58 AM song—“Don’t Stop Believin’”—came from a conversation between a dejected musician and his supportive parent?. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the tune and the writer of its famous chorus, Jonathan Cain, the now-71-year-old musician and longtime keyboard player and writer of the American rock band Journey.
People

Grammy-Winning Bassist Robbie Shakespeare, of Reggae Duo Sly & Robbie, Dead at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a Grammy-winning bassist and producer known for his work with the legendary Jamaican reggae duo Sly & Robbie, has died. He was 68. The musician's death was announced by the Jamaican Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, who called the East Kingston native one of the country's "greatest musicians," alongside his collaborator Sly Dunbar.
Popculture

Willow Smith Credits an Iconic Rock Band for Inspiring Her to Return to Music

Willow Smith recently returned to the music world with a new passion for creating audio art, and she credits one iconic rock band for inspiring her. Speaking to NME, Smith shared that she'd spent about a year avoiding music, but was sparked to create again while listening to Radiohead's "Codex," from the 2011 album The King of Limbs. "I hadn't made music in such a long time, but that song slapped, so I wanted to see if I could do anything on it," she said, revealing that she wrote her own song by using the into of the Radiohead tune.
kuvo.org

The Jazz River — The Soul of the Tango

As the pride of Argentina and its gift to the world, the history of the Tango is more organic than clinical, more oral than written, and certainly replete with differing explanations for its origins. Some say it came from Angola and the Congo where the rhythm Condombe was beaten on drums known as tan-go. A Congolese word, tanga, means party or festival. Some say it was created when gauchos, displaced by the government from the Pampas, settled in the outskirts of Buenos Aries and Montevideo Uruguay. They brought their songs or Milongas that mixed freely with Native rhythms and European influences and instruments from the late 19th century to create what we hear now as the music of the Tango.
londonjazznews.com

King Crimson – ‘Music is Our Friend/ Robert Fripp – ‘Music for Quiet Moments’

King Crimson – Music is Our Friend: Live in Washington and Albany 2021 (2 CDs) Robert Fripp – Music for Quiet Moments (8-CD Set) (Panegyric. Album reviews by John Bungey) There are lots of ways in which artists arrive at the final lap: you can just go on too long (Nina Simone, Sinatra); you can play simpler stuff (Miles Davis); you can play the same old stuff (the Stones). What the umpteenth version of King Crimson have been doing appears to be unique. Superficially this septet, led by the sole original member Robert Fripp, appears to be the world’s best tribute band, delivering a crowd-pleasing set of oldies on what was reportedly the band’s final US tour. Unlike previous line-ups of this forward-thinking progressive rock band, the latest King Crimson, born in 2013, has mostly looked backwards and scarcely generated any new material.
buzz-music.com

Get "Love Drunk" With The New Song From Faime

Faime is one of pop music's most unique rising stars. With roots tying back to his homeland of India, Faime came into the music scene with a special soft pop sound that draws inspiration from his Native Eastern origins. This year alone, Faime has amassed 13.5 million streams on Spotify....
stereophile.com

Some new rock music

So, it seems appropriate to share some of the responses, right here on this page. But first, I'll note a few bands and albums from the last couple of decades that I like very much but failed to mention in that column: Spoon, especially Transference; Wilco, especially Yankee Hotel Foxtrot; TV on the Radio, especially Return to Cookie Mountain.
NPR

The Best Electronic Music of 2021

As the world began to open up in 2021, so did some of its dance floors and parties, and electronic artists arrived ready to map these spaces with sounds that pushed and challenged listeners to break free. The best electronic music of this year was often filled with heart-bursting passion, in the outright declarations of love for music-making in the work of Porter Robinson and MoMa Ready, and in the metallic, dizzying beauty of hyperpop's many rising stars. An A-list popstar turned to dance music for a remixed reinvention, and a veteran vinyl DJ dug in the crates to craft a joyous debut. From Jersey club to the U.K. underground, 2021's best electronic music looks like a complex melting pot of genre and history united by a fevered dedication to setting fire to the barriers and boundaries of what music can be. —Hazel Cills.
Rolling Stone

Wanda Young, Singer in Motown Girl Group the Marvelettes, Dead at 78

Wanda Young, a member of the legendary Motown girl group the Marvelettes and lead singer on their hits like “I’ll Keep Holding On” and “Don’t Mess With Bill,” has died at the age of 78. uDiscoverMusic first reported that Young, who also performed under the name Wanda Rogers, had died. No cause of death was provided. “We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing,” Motown’s official Twitter account wrote Thursday. “What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on.” We are...
