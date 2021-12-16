TMSG: 8-Year-Old Selling Cupcakes to Provide Christmas Gifts to Foster Kids
By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
1 day ago
8-year-old Summer Linn is already making a big impact on the world by stepping up for those who often feel like no one cares about them.
Linn set up a shop at Pearland shopping center in Texas to sell her cupcakes. She sells boxes for $5 and recently made more than $2,000 . She took her profits and bought Christmas gifts for foster kids. Linn told KHOU 11 that it's hard for Santa to find the foster children, "He's very busy. They get moved a lot. They're special no matter what anyone says or does. Seriously. They deserve a good Christmas. They need a good home."
Linn's mother Max Ryder understands what it's like to be moved around as a kid. She herself spent seven years of her life in and out of foster care. This year, Linn was able to take her $2,000 and "adopt" 13 kids for Christmas to gift them presents.
Black and White Wall Mounted TelephoneRodnae Productions. Hey SSS. I am not writing for someone to tell if I am right or wrong, but rather I just want to see other people's point of view on the matter. I, unfortunately, got into some trouble a few years back and was sentenced to state jail for fourteen months at The Lucille Plane State Jail in Texas. I had three children at the time, so my parents and father of my kids were the guardians during my sentence. It was hard to be in jail, especially during the holidays because all l could do was think about my children and miss them. My family would send me letters, pictures, and money. I would also call home occasionally with the opportunity to speak to everyone at once. One day, about seven months into my sentence, after I received a letter during a mail call, I knew my world was ruined beyond my current situation being at rock bottom. My father had written me a letter breaking the news that my sister was pregnant with her first child and it was my boyfriend who fathered the child. She claimed to be in love with him and was set on having the child. I must have cried harder than I had ever cried in my life. I rushed to a cell block payphone to call home. My mother tried to calm me down and tried to reason with me saying that I must forgive my sister. I had no understanding. My father on the other hand sided with me, and could forcibly be heard asking my sister how could she do this to me? you can only imagine that my time had just become a little harder. With my authorization, my father picked my children up and kept them for the remainder of my time. After my release, there was nothing I felt needed to be said to either party. I had used the remainder of my time to cope and accept what I was returning home to. My sister indeed had the baby, and I in return do not communicate with her or my children's father. It has been about six years since this happened and my parents have reached out and asked me to consider participating in a family gathering that involves my sister. I have declined and told them that I will visit after the festivities when they returned home or that they were welcome to join my household in our festivities. My mother is arguing that it's time to let bygones be bygones and I disagree. I am the type to never disrespect parents but it's really starting to make me mad. How would you move forward after something like this? -#2045678.
Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of kids are in foster care every year in Colorado and foster parents open their hearts to them, giving them a safe place to call home. Christie and Maggie Duffy, are an incredible example.
“We started fostering about 4 months after we got married,” Christie Duffy said. “And up until today, we have had 43 kids in and out of our doors.”
(credit: CBS)
Right now, the Duffy house has 10 kids under their roof. Two are foster children and eight are kids they have ended up adopting through the system.
“I think they’re getting to the point where they’re...
San Carlos Apache Tribal Lands — A Secret Santa is about to do some of his best work yet in southeastern Arizona. After a blessing from the medicine man and a briefing for his elf recruits, this Secret Santa, an anonymous businessman, set out to give away $30,000 in $100 bills to random strangers on the San Carlos Apache Tribal Lands.
