Premier League

Liverpool v Newcastle: Team news

BBC
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool forward Roberto Firmino is in contention to feature, having returned to full training following a...

www.bbc.com

AFP

Six games called off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League

The Premier League on Thursday postponed six more matches due to the wave of coronavirus infections hitting Britain, but said it intended to "continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible" as calls for a circuit break intensified. "While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible," the Premier League said in a statement.
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
The Independent

Tributes to retiring Aguero and Anderson caught out – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 15.FootballTributes were paid to the retiring Sergio Aguero.One of the best strikers ever! Want to wish you all the best for the future legend. See you soon @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/DLsZ2aL6jg— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 15, 2021An extraordinary striker has retired from the game, but also a great team mate, a friend and a unique personality. Thanks and respect to an authentic Man City phenomenon.I wish you nothing but the...
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club...
BBC

Man City v Leeds: Team news

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo must serve a one-match ban against Leeds for accumulating five Premier League bookings. Ilkay Gundogan is available despite an ongoing back issue but Ferran Torres is a long-term absentee. Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has an unchanged squad at his disposal. Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford...
The Independent

Arsenal strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of captaincy over ‘disciplinary breach’

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy and the forward will not be considered for selection against West Ham on Wednesday night.Aubameyang was dropped for Saturday’s Premier League 3-0 win over Southampton for what manager Mikel Arteta said was a “disciplinary breach”, which reportedly concerned a late return from a trip abroad.On Tuesday morning, the club confirmed Gabon forward Aubameyang would no longer wear the captain’s armband and also miss out against the Hammers.“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s...
BBC

Chelsea v Everton: confirmed team news

Just two changes for Chelsea from the 11 that began the 3-2 win over Leeds at the weekend as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic come in for Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. Neither Havertz or Werner is in the squad, nor is Romelu Lukaku, although N'Golo Kante is back on the bench.
