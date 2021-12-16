ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea v Everton: Team news

BBC
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea pair Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante will return to the squad after injury, with Kante set for...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Manchester City hammer Leeds 7-0 to pass 500 goals under Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne struck twice as Manchester City sent Pep Guardiola’s Premier League goal tally hurtling past 500 with a stunning 7-0 demolition of Leeds Phil Foden Jack Grealish Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions swatted aside the West Yorkshire outfit with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium.In the process they registered their 500th Premier League goal under Guardiola in just the Spaniard’s 207th game. It was a new record for the competition, eclipsing the previous fastest mark of 234 games by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @premierleague goals under @PepTeam...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tributes to retiring Aguero and Anderson caught out – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 15.FootballTributes were paid to the retiring Sergio Aguero.One of the best strikers ever! Want to wish you all the best for the future legend. See you soon @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/DLsZ2aL6jg— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 15, 2021An extraordinary striker has retired from the game, but also a great team mate, a friend and a unique personality. Thanks and respect to an authentic Man City phenomenon.I wish you nothing but the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Team news: Wolves v Liverpool

Wolves welcome back midfielder Ruben Neves, who was suspended for Wednesday's goalless draw with Burnley. Daniel Podence and Marcal are expected to miss out as they both continue to isolate following positive Covid tests. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita and Joe Gomez are both back in...
LIVERPOOL F.C.
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football fans urged to prioritise Covid jabs over matches at stadiums

A national health chief has urged football fans to go to a stadium this weekend to get their booster “rather than going to watch a match”.Dr Nikki Kanani, director of primary care at NHS England offered the advice during a press conference in Downing Street on Wednesday night amid surging cases of the Omicron Covid variant.Dr Kanani said: “This is our chance to make choices for each other and for our NHS, so my advice would be if you’re going to go to a stadium at the weekend, make it one where you can get your vaccine or help...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Leeds: Team news

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo must serve a one-match ban against Leeds for accumulating five Premier League bookings. Ilkay Gundogan is available despite an ongoing back issue but Ferran Torres is a long-term absentee. Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has an unchanged squad at his disposal. Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Ross County v Celtic: team news, KO time and where to watch

Celtic will play Ross County this evening as Ange Postecoglou’s side prepare for the Premier Sports Cup Final. The Global Energy Stadium is the venue as Celtic targets all three points in a difficult environment with Malky Mackay’s side enjoying an upturn in form. Celtic battled to a 1-0 win against Motherwell at the weekend and will look to warm up for Sunday’s showpiece against Hibs with a win in Dingwall.
SOCCER

