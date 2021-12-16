ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Henry the hero: Connecticut mom credits family dog with saving baby’s life

By Stephanie Simoni, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gnTWt_0dOUzUE100

GLASTONBURY, Conn. ( WTNH ) — A Connecticut family’s dog is receiving all the praise and treats this week for an incredible reason. His owner credits the dog with saving her baby’s life.

On Monday night, Kelly Dowling’s baby girl had a cold, so she put her down in the crib to rest.

Henry, the family’s Boston Terrier, kept letting himself into the nursery even though his owner repeatedly told him not to. He did it five times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfiFl_0dOUzUE100
Henry the Boston Terrier / Photo: Kelly Dowling

“This time, he woke her up and when she started crying, I knew there was something wrong with the way she was crying. She didn’t sound right. So I took her downstairs and she was struggling to get air,” Dowling said. “The fact that he was so persistent and he didn’t go hide or stop when I told him to stop, he had to have known or maybe smelled something or heard something.”

Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

Dowling said they rushed the baby to Connecticut Children’s and the doctor essentially sucked out all the congestion that was making it difficult for her to breathe. She is doing much better now.

As for Henry, he got all of his Christmas treats early for being such a good boy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Family attorney gives holiday co-parenting tips

Navigating the holiday season during normal times can be tough for divorced or separated parents, and the rise in COVID cases has made matters even tougher. There has also been opinions on the COVID vaccines. We sat down with Family Attorney Miles Mason this morning who gave some advice on co-parenting during the holidays and […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WREG

Doctor says mother who killed kids had ‘severe mental illness’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A doctor who evaluated a Memphis mother accused of stabbing her four young children to death in 2016 testified Thursday that Shanynthia Gardner suffered from “severe mental illness.” In at times tense testimony today in day three of Shanynthia Gardner’s murder trial, clinical psychologists testified they did not believe Gardner comprehended what […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

9-year-old girl dead after tornado strikes home

BRAGADOCCIO, Mo. — A Missouri family is coping with the loss of a child and two family members fighting for their lives after a tornado swept through their home over the weekend. Friends of the Rackley family gathered Tuesday at what is left of the home in Braggadocio, Missouri, about seven miles west of Caruthersville. […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
WREG

Christmas cookies with Chef Ragan Oglesby

With Christmas right around the corner, there are many food favorites that people love around the holidays, and one of those are Christmas cookies. Chef Ragan Oglesby walked us through her Christmas cookie recipe that you can do at home.
RECIPES
WREG

BBB, Ark. mayor warns storm victims about possible scammers

MONETTE, Ark. — Monette, Arkansas mayor says his community has “enough on their plates” trying to recover from Friday’s killer tornado, and the last thing people need are contractors ripping them off. Monette was rocked by the killer tornado that left one nursing home resident dead, several injured and homes damaged. Monette Mayor Bob Blakenship […]
MONETTE, AR
WREG

Man sentenced to equivalent of life as teen granted parole

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A man who was effectively sentenced to life in prison for a robbery he committed as a teenager in St. Louis has been granted parole. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri says 42-year-old Bobby Bostic was granted parole Monday and will be released from prison late next year. Bostic was […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WREG

How to adopt a pet this holiday season for only $12

Memphis, Tenn. – Memphis Animal Services will host a 12 Hours of Christmas event where pets will be up for adoption for only $12. The 12-hour event is on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the animal shelter at 2350 Appling City Cove. Sponsored by PetSmart Charities, the event will also […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Weather#Wtnh#Connecticut Children
WREG

Woman killed after officer opened fire: Who was Kayla Lucas?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We are learning more about the woman that was killed by a Memphis police officer outside a McDonald’s on Wednesday. Memphis Police said they were checking out a stolen Ford Fusion from Olive Branch, Mississippi near Third and Brooks. When they attempted to stop the woman, she refused. She struck a police vehicle […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Multiple people arrested during Young Dolph memorial service

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A chain of chaotic events in the FedExForum parking garage during Young Dolph’s celebration of life service landed multiple people behind bars Thursday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, officers saw a stolen Infiniti Q40 in the FedExForum parking garage at 191 Beale around 1:38 p.m. Three suspects were arrested and a firearm was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Local church announces free gasoline giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brown Missionary Baptist Church will host “Gas Up for Blessings,” giving away free gas for three hours this weekend. According to the press release, the church will give away free gas for three hours, or 400 cars, whichever comes first. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WREG

Young Dolph street sign unveiled, family speaks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousand of fans will be at the FedEx Forum on Dec. 16 to honor the life of Young Dolph, but his loved ones gathered the day before for the unveiling of his honorary street name. Young Dolph’s son pulled the string on Adolph “Young Dolph” Thorton Jr. Avenue in the heart of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis businesses on edge after officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A handful of Southwest Memphis businesses are still on edge after witnessing a woman get shot by a Memphis Police officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the woman as 25 year-old Kayla Lucas Thursday morning. For many along South Third Street, they keep reliving the moments gun shots broke out in the McDonald’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arson blamed for apartment fire on Kimball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters battled a blaze at a two-story apartment complex on Kimball near Lamar early Thursday. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. and firefighters appeared to have it controlled minutes later, according to the press release. The Memphis Fire Department determined the cause was arson beginning on the inside of the apartment. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police perform CPR on woman shot in stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man picking up food at a restaurant on South Third Street said he watched as officers tried to revive a woman killed in a police shooting Wednesday. It happened in the drive-through of the McDonalds just north of Brooks. “I looked out the window waiting for my food, and I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph street sign dedicated in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slain Memphis rapper Young Dolph received recognition in his South Memphis neighborhood Wednesday. An honorary street sign for Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Avenue was unveiled in front of a crowd at the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard. City Councilman JB Smiley, who sponsored the resolution, made remarks at the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men killed, Arkansas trooper wounded during shootout on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were killed by an Arkansas State Trooper during a chase and shootout along I-55 near downtown Memphis Thursday. The trooper was also wounded in the shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Arkansas trooper and U.S. Marshals were pursuing two men from West Memphis, Arkansas, when the shooting happened […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

WREG

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy