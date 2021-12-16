Two dead in collision with fire truck in Kansas City

Kansas City, MO – Two people were killed when a fire truck and an SUV collided in Westport around 10:30 Wednesday night. A KCFD spokesperson said the truck had its lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

Both vehicles careened into a building that used to house The Riot Room. A search of the rubble continued through the night to find a person believed to have been on the sidewalk in front of the building.

The occupants of the SUV, a man and a woman, were both killed in the crash.