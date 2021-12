Brandi Davis, the founding principal of LeBron James’ I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, has resigned after allegations that she slapped a student in the face, drawing blood. Davis’ resignation is a culmination of an investigation that began in September, when she was accused of slapping an 11-year-old boy in the face for cursing. The 11-year-old’s mother told the local newspaper the Akron Beacon Journal at the time that she received a text message from Davis in the afternoon stating that she had slapped her son for using profanity after she approached him and a group of boys about a mess they made in the boy’s bathrooms.

