ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Regeneron says antibody therapy has lower potency against Omicron

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody therapy has...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

AstraZeneca antibody cocktail works against Omicron in study

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Thursday a lab-study of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, found that the treatment retained neutralising activity against the Omicron coronavirus variant, showing promise for wider use of the therapy. The study was conducted by independent investigators of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EC grants approval to Merck’s pneumonia vaccine for use in adults

The European Commission (EC) has granted approval to Merck’s (MSD) pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine, Vaxneuvance, for active immunisation to prevent invasive disease and pneumonia in adults aged 18 years and above. The vaccine is intended to prevent pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae. With the latest approval, the vaccine can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Regeneron Pharmaceuticals#Potency#Covid#Reuters#Regen Cov
wkzo.com

EU regulator okays COVID-19 treatments from GSK-Vir and Sobi

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator on Thursday approved a COVID-19 treatment from British-U.S. duo GSK and Vir Biotechnology and another from Swedish drugmaker Sobi, as the bloc builds its defences against Omicron. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
smarteranalyst.com

Pfizer Bags FDA Approval for XELJANZ

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to the supplemental New Drug Application (NDA) for the first-of-its-kind oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor XELJANZ (tofacitinib). XELJANZ is designed to treat adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a chronic, inflammatory disease...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
94.1 Duke FM

EU regulator backs J&J COVID-19 booster dose in adults

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator on Wednesday recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may be given at least two months after a first dose in those 18 years and older. A J&J booster dose may also be given after two...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. FDA puts Merck's HIV drug trials on hold

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed clinical holds on trials testing the company's HIV drug islatravir. The health regulator's move is based on observations of a drop in T-cell counts in some participants receiving the drug in clinical studies, the company said. T-cells are a critical component of the immune system that help the body fight infections.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
b975.com

South Africa to offer Pfizer and J&J vaccine booster doses

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa is preparing to offer people booster doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a senior health official said on Friday. The health department’s Nicholas Crisp said that Pfizer booster doses would be offered six months from a second dose and that...
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid antibody treatment effective against omicron variant, developer says

A Covid antibody treatment is effective against the omicron variant and its wide-ranging mutations, new data has confirmed.The drug was tested against a synthesised version of the variant and analysis shows it stood up against all 37 of the mutations located in omicron’s spike protein.The treatment, called sotrovimab and developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), uses antibodies to target the variant’s spike protein and prevent it from gaining entry to the body’s cells.Because of the heavily mutated nature of omicron, there was concern that sotrovimab would not be effective. But unlike other antibody treatments, it is not impacted by the variant’s mutations.Given...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy