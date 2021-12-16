Regeneron says antibody therapy has lower potency against Omicron

A Covid antibody treatment is effective against the omicron variant and its wide-ranging mutations, new data has confirmed.The drug was tested against a synthesised version of the variant and analysis shows it stood up against all 37 of the mutations located in omicron’s spike protein.The treatment, called sotrovimab and developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), uses antibodies to target the variant’s spike protein and prevent it from gaining entry to the body’s cells.Because of the heavily mutated nature of omicron, there was concern that sotrovimab would not be effective. But unlike other antibody treatments, it is not impacted by the variant’s mutations.Given...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 8 DAYS AGO