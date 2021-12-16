West Virginia judge to issue ruling soon on charter schools

A West Virginia judge has heard arguments in a lawsuit that seeks to stop the newly created West Virginia Professional Charter School Board from authorizing any new schools.

News outlets report Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey said she would issue a ruling by Friday after hearing from lawyers during a virtual hearing Tuesday.

Two West Virginia fathers sued state officials earlier this year after the officials amended a law to allow charter schools to open without the approval of local voters.

The suit says the law is unconstitutional, but state officials say it’s allowed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.