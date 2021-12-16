ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Man steals beer truck, leads police on slow-speed chase while beer spills into street

By Nexstar Media Wire, Melanie DaSilva
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUw8L_0dOUwcwe00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. ( WPRI ) — A man from Rhode Island who is suspected of trying to steal a delivery truck parked outside a Providence business faced a judge on Tuesday.

Police say Jeremy Fellela of Cranston jumped into the truck, which appeared to be delivering bottles and kegs of beer to a liquor store. He then drove off, leading to a low-speed chase on Monday afternoon, police say.

Beernaments for sale: Miller Lite unveils drinkable Christmas ornaments

A photojournalist with WPRI captured video of the incident, during which the truck’s liftgate was open and ramp was down, causing bottles and kegs to spill into the street.

Parts of the chase were also captured by a resident’s doorbell camera, showing the truck slowly leading police down the street.

The suspect eventually crashed into a utility pole after about two miles.

Fellela, 44, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding police, reckless driving, and refusal to submit a chemical test. He was ordered to be held without bail following his arraignment, due to Fellela’s failure to appear during five of his 11 previous criminal cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

New Martinsville police looking for drive-by shooting suspect

The New Martinsville Police Department have released the name and a photo of one of the suspects in a drive-by shooting that occurred on December 8. A warrant has been issued for Quaylen McClendon who is considered armed and dangerous. Officials say McClendon has connections in Morgantown WV, Washington, Monessen, and Pittsburgh, PA. McClendon is/has […]
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Akron police investigating after 58-foot bridge goes missing

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police have investigated the theft of all kinds of valuables over the years, but for the first time in anyone’s memory, detectives are trying to find out who stole a bridge. At one time, the pedestrian bridge was along the Little Cuyahoga River in Middlebury Run Park, which sits in the […]
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
City
Cranston, RI
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with third DUI offense

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS)– A Coal City man was arrested in Fayette County for reckless driving and other offenses on December 12, 2021. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were alerted of a reckless driver on US Route 19 near the Glen Jean area. Once deputies made contact, they observed it swerving between two lanes […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spills#Police#Beer#Reckless Driving#Wpri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

The Kanawha Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia says they need the public’s help locating a missing teen. The Sheriff’s Office says Kaylee Steele was last seen December 10, 2021, at Nitro High School leaving with a friend possibly named Haley. Deputies say Kaylee texted her parents at 3:30 p.m that she would be home at […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

All remaining kidnapped Ohio missionaries freed

OHIO (WTRF)-Haitian police confirm all missionaries abducted overseas are back home. The remaining 12 left behind were just released today. Many of them are from Ohio. We’ve been waiting 62 days for the return of all 17 missionaries. The kidnappings happened in mid-October by a gang in Haiti. Some held hostage were children, including an […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy