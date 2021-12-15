ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Court activity on Dec. 13: Westlake Services, LLC vs Charley Rios

By Northern California Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the...

Court activity on Dec. 14: Wendy Offen vs City and

The Superior Court of California for San Francisco County reported the following activity in the suit brought by Wendy Offen against City and, San Francisco and other unnamed defendants on Dec. 14: 'Summons Issued (transaction Id # 67163037) To Plaintiff Offen, Wendy'. Case number CGC21597078 was filed in the Superior...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Case activity for Viviana Greene vs unnamed defendants on Dec. 14

The Superior Court of California for San Francisco County reported the following activities in the suit brought by Viviana Greene against Reliastar Life Insurance Company, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. and other unnamed defendants on Dec. 14. 'Civil Case Coversheet Filed (transaction Id # 67167353) Filed By Plaintiff Greene, Viviana'. 'Contract/Warranty,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Court activity on Dec. 14: Johnnie Thomas vs Pick N Pull

The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Johnnie Thomas against Pick N Pull on Dec. 14: 'Request Filed'. Case number 2122-CC09889 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Dec. 13.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Law
Politics
Case activity for FL Westgate LLC vs Wesley Cruz on Dec. 14

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by FL Westgate LLC against Mileyka Cruz and Wesley Cruz on Dec. 14. Case number 2021-CC-016460-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 14.
FLORIDA STATE
Court activity on Dec. 15: Save Lafayette vs City of Lafayette

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Nahid Nassiri and Save Lafayette against City of Lafayette, Lafayette City of Council and Lafayette Planningdepartment on Dec. 15: 'Special Set Hearing On: Petition For Writ Of Mandate Set By Dept. 39'. Case number MSN20-1971 was...
LAFAYETTE, CA
Court activity on Dec. 13: Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs Cedric L. Domantay Jr

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Onemain Financial Group, LLC against Cedric L. Domantay Jr on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05947 was filed in...
LAW
Case activity for Autovest Financial Services, LLC vs Natasha Lynn Petit Frere on Dec. 13

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Autovest Financial Services, LLC against Natasha Lynn Petit Frere on Dec. 13. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-065695-O...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Court activity on Dec. 13: Discover Bank vs Craig S. Patino

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Craig S. Patino on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05895 was filed in the Contra Costa...
LAW
Court activity on Dec. 13: Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs Michael Garcia

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Cavalry SPV I, LLC against Michael Garcia on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05966 was filed in the Contra...
LAW
Court activity on Dec. 13: Crown Asset Management, LLC vs Brooke A. Gettig

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Crown Asset Management, LLC against Brooke A. Gettig on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05957 was filed in the...
LAW
Court activity on Dec. 13: Adelphos, LLC vs Bay Area Elevator Company, Inc.

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Adelphos, LLC against Advanced Elevatorssolutions, Inc., Bay Area Elevator Company, Inc., Carolyn M. Gomes, Michael E. Gomes, Old Republic Surety Company, and Victor Latronica on Dec. 13: 'Hearing On Motion To/For Leave To File Cross-complaint Filed By Bay Area Elevator Company, Inc.,, Victor Latronica'.
LAW
Court activity on Dec. 13: Meghan Canlas vs Asher Pilo

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by David Canlas and Meghan Canlas against Asher Pilo and Litor Remodeling, Inc. on Dec. 13: 'Check For Proof Of Service'. Case number MSC21-02066 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Oct. 8.
U.S. POLITICS

