Court activity on Dec. 13: Luis Cabrera Martinez vs Erika Tableros Lopez

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, seemingly dealing a fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.
ATLANTA (AP) — Johnny Isakson, an affable Georgia Republican politician who rose from the ranks of the state Legislature to become a U.S. senator, has died. He was 76. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office confirmed the death in a news release Sunday. Isakson, whose real estate business made...
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has reached at least 146, and the governor of an island province especially hard-hit by Typhoon Rai said there may be even greater devastation that has yet to be reported. Gov. Arthur...
The NFL is loosening testing requirements for fully vaccinated players who are not showing COVID-19 symptoms, nixing the weekly testing mandate for those players. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams in a memo on Saturday that only unvaccinated players and inoculated players experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms will be subject to testing requirements. Previous league protocols required that vaccinated players had to be tested weekly.
The Labor Department announced on Saturday that it was pushing back the date for businesses' compliance with its vaccine-or-test mandate following a federal appeals court ruling on Friday. In a statement released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the administration said it was "gratified" by the U.S. Court...
There will be no live audience for this week's taping of "Saturday Night Live" due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the show announced Saturday. Singer Charli XCX was also slated to perform during the comedy show, but said she no longer could. "Due to the recent spike in...
President Biden plans to speak about the Omicron variant on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. Mr. Biden's speech comes as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. "Building off his Winter Plan, the President will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities...
Comments / 0