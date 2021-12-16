ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Sanchez of AT&T, Film Industry's Impact on Georgia

Gary Sanchez, Regional Manager of External Affairs at AT&T South Georgia, talks about...

Georgia Employs Highest Number of Georgians Ever

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced today that the state now employs the highest number of Georgians ever, surpassing the number of employed prior to the pandemic by over 3,000. The number of employed Georgians in November was up 11,983 from October to 5,027,981. Georgia's unemployment rate dropped another three tenths of a point to 2.8 percent in November, the lowest rate in Georgia’s recorded history. Georgia’s unemployment rate was one and four-tenths percent lower than the national unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.
ATC: Take the First Step to Becoming a Licensed Realtor in Georgia

The Center for Business Solutions at Albany Tech is an approved Real Estate school in Georgia. Our 75-hour Pre-License course is required by the Georgia Real Estate Commission before sitting for the State Licensing Exam. This evening course will meet on campus at Albany Tech on Tuesday and Thursday nights...
Rivian Plans Electric Vehicle Assembly Plant in Georgia

Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric truck startup valued at more than $100 billion, is planning to announce that it will build a vehicle-assembly and battery plant in Georgia, according to people familiar with the matter. The Irvine, California-based automaker, which had also considered competing sites in Texas and Arizona, is...
Georgia’s Economy Well On its Way ‘Back to Normal’ by End of 2022

Consumer spending, housing, business investment and local governments fuel growth. The Georgia economy is on track to exceed its pre-pandemic peak and make a full recovery by the end of 2022, recovering faster than the national economy. “I am pleased to report that by late 2022, Georgia’s economy will fully...
Citrus industry takes root in southwest Georgia

NEWTON, Georgia (Albany Herald) — When a property has been farmed and managed by the same family for almost a century and a half, it inevitably evolves with each generation that becomes its conservators. This is certainly the case of the property in Baker County that has been in the Jarvis family since the 1880s.
Global Temperature-controlled Storage Leader Lineage Logistics to Build New Savannah Facility

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) announced today that Lineage Logistics, the world’s largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, will invest $62 million in opening a new, temperature-controlled storage facility near the Port of Savannah in Chatham County. The project will create 65 jobs in Port Wentworth, and construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.
Phoebe Maintains Strong Bond Rating And Expands Community Benefit

The world’s two leading bond rating agencies have affirmed Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (PPMH) is on strong financial footing, despite unprecedented stress on hospitals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting labor shortages and increasing costs for supplies, drugs and labor. Moody’s Investors Service affirmed PPMH’s A1 rating and listed its outlook as “stable.” The hospital’s rating with Standard & Poor’s will also remain A+ with a stable outlook.
Georgia Public Broadcasting Receives $175,000 Grant from Truist Foundation

Atlanta, Georgia, December 16 - Georgia Public Broadcasting announced today it has received a $175,000 grant from Truist Foundation to create a new bilingual (English/Spanish) online simulation/game - Start It Up! - designed to allow players to experience making realistic decisions surrounding starting a small business. “GPB is listening to...
Secretary Raffensperger Warns Business Owners of Misleading Corporate Registration Mailers

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is warning Georgia business owners about misleading mailers regarding annual corporate registration filings. The soliciting company charges Georgia corporations a significantly higher rate to complete their corporate registration filings than Georgia law requires. These mailings do not include solicitation notifications as currently required by Georgia law.
States Experiencing the Fastest Recovery of Unemployment Claims, WalletHub Study

New unemployment claims decreased week-over-week on November 29, and were 97% below the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic. To help add some context to these statistics, WalletHub just released updated rankings for theStates Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest, along with accompanying videos and audio files. Key Stats:. The...
Danger Zone: Alabama Dollar General Fined $320,000

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has fined Dollar General $321,827. OSHA reports DG has a history of violations and repeated failures to protect its worker. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been fined based on the store’s failure to provide safe exits during an emergency, workers...
Latin American Companies Reap Benefits of Digitizing B2B Payments

As companies in Latin America looked for ways to operate with more agility and flexibility during the pandemic, Clara saw an opportunity to provide them with an entire spend management solution. And as many of its customers operate across different countries in the region, the company is expanding its footprint, as well.
The WilmingtonBiz 100: The Innovators

The Innovators – The disruptors shaking things up and getting the region to see things in a different way. Neal Andrew’s firm works in structural, marine and forensic engineering as well as overall project management. It was created by himself and John Andrew in 2004. Why he’s an...
