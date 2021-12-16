Gary Sanchez of AT&T, Film Industry's Impact on Georgia

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced today that the state now employs the highest number of Georgians ever, surpassing the number of employed prior to the pandemic by over 3,000. The number of employed Georgians in November was up 11,983 from October to 5,027,981. Georgia's unemployment rate dropped another three tenths of a point to 2.8 percent in November, the lowest rate in Georgia’s recorded history. Georgia’s unemployment rate was one and four-tenths percent lower than the national unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.

