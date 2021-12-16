ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Mike Raymer on the Mission of the Georgia Council on Economic Education

albanyceo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutive Director at Georgia Council on Economic Education Mike Raymer talks...

albanyceo.com

thecentersquare.com

Report: Georgia's limited COVID restrictions reduced economic damage

(The Center Square) – Georgia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic saved it from severe economic downfall, according to a recent report from the Georgia Center for Opportunity (GCO). The GCO measured the impact of local and state governments' actions in response to the pandemic on each state's economy in...
GEORGIA STATE
wtvy.com

Georgia expands personal finance education for all students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is making changes to ensure all students receive more personal finance instruction they can apply to their daily lives after high school, state education leaders announced. The Georgia Board of Education on Thursday approved proposed revisions to the current high school economics course. The changes...
GEORGIA STATE
coosavalleynews.com

Georgia Department of Economic Development Announces 2021 GEAR Award Winners

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced the five companies that earned 2021 GEAR Awards. These awards are designed to recognize forward movement in the state’s automotive and mobility industries through innovation and emerging technologies. “Georgia’s existing automotive companies continue to push the mobility industry forward,” said...
ECONOMY
The Georgia Sun

Meet the newest member of the Georgia Board of Education

Governor Brian Kemp appointed William Franklin Griffin Jr. to the State Board of Education. “Georgia’s State Board of Education helps us create an environment in which local schools and systems are empowered to develop policies and programs that meet the educational needs of their students, that support teachers, and that involve parents and communities in the education process,” Kemp said. “I am confident that Frank will help us continue to prioritize education and put students, teachers, and parents first.”
LEE COUNTY, GA
albanyceo.com

Georgia Economic Outlook in Albany on January 26th

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm. www.terry.uga.edu/eo for more information or to register. The 2022 Georgia Economic Outlook brings the expertise of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business to attendees across the state, offering specific and reliable insights into next year’s economy. The annual series provides a timely look at the nation’s economic trajectory, the trends shaping our state’s fiscal outlook, and what to expect in your local area from forecasts based on data and analysis from the Selig Center for Economic Growth.
ALBANY, GA
Virginia Business

VCU president to chair American Council on Education

Michael Rao, president of Virginia Commonwealth University, has been elected chair of the American Council on Education Board of Directors, the council announced Tuesday. Rao, VCU’s fifth president, has been at the helm of the university — and VCU Health System — since 2009. He was selected as ACE’s chair Tuesday during ACE’s business meeting and his term will begin in March. Rao, who currently serves as ACE vice chair, is being passed the baton by a fellow Richmonder, Ronald A. Crutcher, the University of Richmond’s president emeritus. Rao’s term as chair will last a year.
COLLEGES
albanyceo.com

Georgia Employs Highest Number of Georgians Ever

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced today that the state now employs the highest number of Georgians ever, surpassing the number of employed prior to the pandemic by over 3,000. The number of employed Georgians in November was up 11,983 from October to 5,027,981. Georgia's unemployment rate dropped another three tenths of a point to 2.8 percent in November, the lowest rate in Georgia’s recorded history. Georgia’s unemployment rate was one and four-tenths percent lower than the national unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

Georgia 4-H Enriches Well-being for Teachers, Students During COVID-19 Pandemic

Educators have faced overwhelming challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Georgia 4-H continued to deliver essential and effective programming supporting teachers and students during the height of the crisis. The 2020-21 school year called for a shift in methodology across all avenues of education. As Georgia’s teachers reinvented their classroom...
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

Georgia’s Economy Well On its Way ‘Back to Normal’ by End of 2022

Consumer spending, housing, business investment and local governments fuel growth. The Georgia economy is on track to exceed its pre-pandemic peak and make a full recovery by the end of 2022, recovering faster than the national economy. “I am pleased to report that by late 2022, Georgia’s economy will fully...
GEORGIA STATE
abc17news.com

Rivian praises Georgia’s education system, resources, talent

ATLANTA (AP) — An official with Rivian Automotive said the company was attracted to Georgia’s education system, resources and talent when choosing a site for its $5 billion battery and assembly plant, resources and talent already present in the state. The Irvine, California-based electric vehicle manufacturer plans to eventually employ more than 7,500 workers and produce up to 400,000 vehicles a year at the plant east of Atlanta. The company said construction is set to begin next summer and production is expected to begin in 2024. It is the largest economic development project in state history.
ATLANTA, GA
albanyceo.com

Georgia Recovery Project Extended

The Georgia Recovery Project (GRP), a COVID-19 focused arm of the Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), received an extension that will allow their services to help Georgians through March 2022. The workforce shortage in the mental health field served as a prime catalyst for FEMA & SAMHSA to continue the GRP’s services, with the US Chamber of Commerce recently polling Americans who became unemployed during the pandemic and more than half (53%) saying they were “not very active at all” in their current job searches.
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

Georgia Public Broadcasting Receives $175,000 Grant from Truist Foundation

Atlanta, Georgia, December 16 - Georgia Public Broadcasting announced today it has received a $175,000 grant from Truist Foundation to create a new bilingual (English/Spanish) online simulation/game - Start It Up! - designed to allow players to experience making realistic decisions surrounding starting a small business. “GPB is listening to...
POLITICS
southcooknews.com

Joyce 'humbled' by Illinois Leadership Council award for support of ag education

State Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Essex), who chairs the Senate agriculture committee, has been awarded the Jim Guilinger Legislative Award from the Illinois Leadership Council for Agricultural Education. “I am humbled to receive the Jim Gullinger Legislative Award from the Illinois Leadership Council for Agricultural Education (ILCAE)," the senator said on...
EDUCATION
albanyceo.com

Georgia to Host the 103rd American Farm Bureau National Convention

Each year, members of Farm Bureaus from all 50 states come together for the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention. This is a chance for members to take part in educational workshops, networking with other farm bureaus, hear from influential speakers and gain insight into trends affecting agriculture. This year’s Convention will be held in Atlanta, Georgia January 7-12.
GEORGIA STATE
vt.edu

Mary Beth Dunkenberger appointed to Virginia Data Advisory Commission

Mary Beth Dunkenberger, associate director of the Virginia Tech Institute for Policy and Governance, has been appointed to the Virginia Data Advisory Commission. The commission will advise the Office of Data Governance and Analytics regarding data-sharing issues and will help develop solutions to improve the data-driven policy of Virginia. The commission also will review agency performance goals and accomplishments.
HEALTH
wfxl.com

Georgia Civil Rights pioneer, educator seeking kidney donor

LEESBURG, Ga-- Dr. Shirley Reese says she's thankful for a fulfilling life and a wonderful career, and she's quick to express her gratitude for all that she achieved during her professional career and now through her community outreach. "I am so blessed," Reese remarks while standing outside the old Lee...
GEORGIA STATE
hometownheadlines.com

Education: 6 Floyd students earn $10,000 REACH Georgia Scholarships.

Media release: Six Floyd County Schools (FCS) eighth-graders and their parents or guardians signed their REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Georgia Scholarships before counselors, school administrators, and FCS administrators to become members of the REACH Scholars Class of 2025. The FCS 2021 REACH Georgia Scholars are:. Kaylee Colding, Model...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
youthtoday.org

Georgia and California public school educational garden support grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Education, Youth Gardens, Nutrition, Health, School, Educator Sup. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!
CALIFORNIA STATE
savannahbusinessjournal.com

JESSICA HOOD receives Certified Economic Developer Designation from the International Economic Development Council

December 6, 2021 - Jessica Hood, Vice President of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority, has earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment, and a commitment to personal and professional growth. The CEcD exam was...
ECONOMY

