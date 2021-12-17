Brenner’s Top 10 Breads of Austin

Say it's not true. We wish we could. Tyler now has one less Whataburger to order that number one with cheese, mustard, lettuce and pickles from. We just take it for granted that our favorite fast food joint or restaurant will be around forever, however, in today's business world that's just not true. Thanks to the worker shortage, higher food costs along with higher costs, in general, to operate a business a lot of operators are rethinking their business and how they operate. Some restaurants have closed while others have closed their dining rooms and others offer delivery only and then there are those that are operating normally.

TYLER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO