ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Georgia Supreme Court Says Businesses Can Only Boot Cars in Areas with Ordinances

albanyceo.com
 1 day ago

A new ruling changes where a business...

albanyceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia court rejects property owners’ right to boot unauthorized cars

The age-old practice used by property owners to boot unauthorized vehicles on their premises was dealt a serious blow Tuesday by the state’s highest court. In a unanimous opinion, the Georgia Supreme Court flatly rejected a shopping mall’s assertion that a law established centuries ago allowed it to immobilize cars and trucks until their owners pay a fine to have the boot removed.
GEORGIA STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Sierra Club appealing coal ash ruling to Georgia Supreme Court

ATLANTA — The Sierra Club is asking the Georgia Supreme Court to take up its challenge of Georgia Power’s plan to collect from customers $525 million in coal ash pond closure costs. Both a trial court in Fulton County and the Georgia Court of Appeals have upheld a decision by...
ATLANTA, GA
Hartford Courant

State Supreme Court hears arguments in a Hartford police case that could force officers to follow traffic laws while trying to surveil suspected criminals

The state Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case that could require police officers to follow traffic laws while trying to secretly surveil suspected criminals, a change racial justice advocates claim could help ease inner city mistrust of law enforcement but others believe will undermine public safety. The case arose from the Hartford Police Department’s efforts in 2013 to combat ...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Supreme Court: Lawsuits can be filed against Texas Abortion Law

(Washington, DC) -- Some lawsuits challenging the controversial abortion law in Texas can move forward. That's the ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. Justices did not rule on the constitutionality of the state law. It prohibits abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. Critics say the law is a near-total...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Should Skip Review of Ethanol Fuel Rule, EPA Says

Summer sales of high-ethanol blends barred by D.C. Cir. Reversing the D.C. Circuit’s ruling that stopped the EPA from allowing summer sales of high-ethanol fuel blends won’t lead to widespread use of the fuel, the agency told the U.S. Supreme Court. There are a number of ecological, logistical,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Land Line Media

Georgia Supreme Court says no ordinance, no boot

The ability of Georgia businesses to use boots on vehicles took a big hit following a ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court on Dec. 14. This unanimous decision dictates a business can only use a boot if an ordinance is currently in place. If a city or county has no such ordinance, a business is not allowed to boot any car.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Albany Herald

Sierra Club appealing coal ash ruling to Georgia Supreme Court

ATLANTA - The Sierra Club is asking the Georgia Supreme Court to take up its challenge of Georgia Power’s plan to collect from customers $525 million in coal ash pond closure costs. Both a trial court in Fulton County and the Georgia Court of Appeals have upheld a decision...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#State Supreme Court#Georgia Supreme Court
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Sierra Club appealing coal ash ruling to Georgia Supreme Court

The Sierra Club is asking the Georgia Supreme Court to take up its challenge of Georgia Power’s plan to collect from customers $525 million in coal ash pond closure costs. Both a trial court in Fulton County and the Georgia Court of Appeals have upheld a decision by the state Public Service Commission (PSC) to let the Atlanta-based utility recover a portion of the costs of closing all 29 of its ash ponds at 11 coal-burning power plants across Georgia, nearly $9 billion according to the latest estimate.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy