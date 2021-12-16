ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F-150 Lightning Reservations are so Huge Ford Had to Stop Taking Them

albanyceo.com
 1 day ago

It's not uncommon in New York or San Francisco for...

albanyceo.com

CNET

Ford F-150 Lightning reservations close with around 200,000 hand-raisers

Times up for those of you still thinking about reserving a Ford F-150 Lightning. On Wednesday, news first broke the reservation books closed for the electric pickup truck via an F-150 fan forum and dealership. Ford confirmed the action with Roadshow and said reservations closed Dec. 8 in preparation for order banks to open on Jan. 22 of next year.
BUYING CARS
teslarati.com

Ford F-150 Lightning pre-orders have been closed after nearly 200k reservations

Ford Motor Company has officially closed pre-orders to the F-150 Lightning, the company confirmed today. Last Friday, Ford Chief Operating Officer Lisa Drake held a conference call with members of Goldman Sachs, where she detailed that the all-electric F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the United States’ best-selling pickup truck, was nearing 200,000 reservations ahead of initial production, which is scheduled for Spring 2022.
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

Despite Reports, Ford Says Its F-150 Lightning Is Not Delayed

Earlier today, there was a bit of confusion surrounding the Ford F-150 Lightning and when the trucks would eventually be delivered. Social media posts, an article that’s since been taken down on Teslarati.com, and a forum post on F150Gen14.com all said that the EV truck would be delayed until September of next year. Now, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Will Let You Order an F-150 Lightning Very Soon

Earlier this year, Ford unveiled the all-new F-150 Lightning electric pickup. Demand has been far higher than Ford anticipated, with the truck offering quite the compelling value proposition — and plenty of crossover appeal to non-truck buyers. Still, the question has remained: when exactly will all those interested people actually be able to order an F-150 Lightning?
BUYING CARS
State
New York State
Carscoops

Ford Halts F-150 Lightning Reservations After Receiving Nearly 200,000 Creating Years Long Waiting List

The Ford F-150 Lightning is shaping up to be a huge success as the company has already received nearly 200,000 reservations. That’s an impressive number and as Electrek noted, it represents nearly three years of production as Ford originally planned to build 15,000 units next year, before ramping up to 55,000 in 2023 and 80,000 in 2024. That’s 150,000 units in three years, but it’s a drop in the bucket when you’re looking at nearly 200,000 reservations.
ECONOMY
#Ford F 150#San Francisco#Vehicles
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Deliveries Will Begin Next Spring

Earlier today, reports suggested that deliveries of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning would not begin until late next year, a development that, if true, would have meant a significant setback for one of Ford’s most important product launches in modern history. However, a Ford representative swiftly took to social media to swat down any claims that Ford’s first all-electric pickup had been delayed. This latest news arrives shortly after Ford announced that the future pickup is currently in its second phase of production.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Most 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Order Holders Will Buy Truck, Says Farley

To date, roughly 200,000 consumers have lined up to reserve a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, just a couple of months after the second phase of production began ahead of the all-electric pickup’s launch next spring. The big question, as always, is how many of those reservation holders will convert them to actual orders? Roughly 66 percent of 2021 Ford Bronco reservation holders ordered an SUV months ago, but Ford CEO Jim Farley thinks that even more 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting holders will follow through, as he explained to Automotive News in a recent interview.
CARS
Boston Herald

Ford shuts down F-150 Lightning reservations as demand skyrockets

It’s not uncommon in New York or San Francisco for a new mom to put her baby’s name on a years-long waiting list for a coveted private preschool slot. Well, now wannabe owners of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning find themselves in a similar battle. Put a name...
DEARBORN, MI
CNET

Ford plans next-gen electric F-Series pickup to followup F-150 Lightning

Ford isn't ready to put the F-150 Lightning into production and call it a day. The automaker has big plans for a second battery-electric pickup truck for assembly at an upcoming fourth F-Series plant in the US, CEO Jim Farley revealed in an interview published Monday with Automotive News. Farley...
CARS
Carscoops

Audi TT RS Bows Out, Wild Cherry Camaro, And F-150 Lightning Orders Stopped: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. President Biden just signed an executive order that will see the U.S. government’s federal fleet of more than 645,000 vehicles transition to zero-emission vehicles by 2035, with light vehicles switching sooner. After the switch, the federal government’s fleet will be the largest zero-emission vehicle fleet in the country. The current ICE fleet accounts for 7 billion pounds of greenhouses gasses and 400 million gallons of fuel. The White House Stated that the transition is already in motion, with several light police vehicles already swapped for EVs. The Department of Homeland Security, meanwhile, will begin field-testing the Ford Mustang Mach-E for use in law enforcement early next year. That department requires 30,000 vehicles.
CARS
insideevs.com

Report: F-150 Lightning Timeline Revealed In Webinar, Denied By Ford

According to a topic on the f150gen14.com forum, the company's representatives said at a Ford webinar - Drive Electric TN, that the F-150 Lightning order banks for both retail and fleets will be open in January 2022. It would be an important bit of news for thousands of reservation holders,...
DEARBORN, MI
MotorBiscuit

Some 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Reservation Holders May Have to Wait for 2023 Model Year

Ford’s newest model, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, is so popular that reservations are closed. With all the demand surrounding the American automaker’s latest EV, it’s struggled to keep up with production. Until its $11.4 billion electric vehicle factories are ready, that will continue. However, the increased production wasn’t enough because Ford recently stopped production. It will no longer take reservations on 2022 models for now.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Production To Ramp Up Sooner Than Expected

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning recently entered the second phase of production at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center as the all-electric Ford F-150 gets closer to its launch in the spring of 2022. Ford stopped taking reservations for the F-150 Lightning just this week as it neared the 200,000 mark, while order banks are scheduled to open next month. Ford has been surprised by the level of interest consumers have shown in the electric pickup so far, which is what prompted the automaker to double the truck’s planned production recently. Now, it appears that Ford is planning to ramp up F-150 Lightning production sooner than expected as well.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Ordering Details Emerge, Begins January 2022

Last week, we reported that Ford has closed the F-150 Lightning reservation lanes to make way for the ordering process, which is about to start soon. While we already know that the ordering process is set to begin in January 2022, additional information about the ordering process has emerged, thanks to a lengthy dealer document posted over at the Lightning Owners forum.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Usable Battery Capacity Revealed

Ford has revealed new, interesting details about the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup during a livestream (on December 16). According to the recap and screenshots on the f150gen14.com forum, the usable battery capacity of the F-150 Lightning will be:. Standard Range Battery: 98 kWh. Extended Range Battery: 131 kWh.
CARS

