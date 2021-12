Fort Hays State tight end Hunter Budke added a third All-America First Team honor to his collection for the 2021 season on Wednesday (Dec. 15). He was named a first team selection by the Associated Press at tight end, after receiving first team honors from the AFCA and D2CCA.The AP Division II All-America Team, presented by Regions Bank, was chosen by a panel of sports writers and sports information directors in conjuction with CoSIDA.

HAYS, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO