Court activity on Nov. 22: Synchrony Bank vs Judith Mendoza

The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Khalfani A. Jenkins on Dec. 15: 'Original Petition Citation Issued'. Case number 1179029 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Dec. 14.
The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Nadia Hayes on Dec. 14. Case number 1179111 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Dec. 14. Want to get notified whenever we write about Harris County Civil Courthouse ?. Sign-up...
The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Joseph B. Martindale Sr on Dec. 15: 'Original Petition Citation Issued'. Case number 1179024 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Dec. 14.
The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Johnny Jackson Jr on Dec. 15: 'Original Petition Citation Issued'. Case number 1179027 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Dec. 14.
The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Nbt Bank National Association against Rafael Gonzales on Dec. 14: 'Original Petition Citation Issued'. Case number 1178928 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Dec. 13.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Sharon Johnson against Antonio Jon Jon Calvery on Dec. 15: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01432 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 12.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Bowles & Verna, LLP against Hai Thanh Pham, Nhan Van Pham and Tuyet Le on Dec. 15: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01540 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Aug. 2.
The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Pamela J. Williams on Dec. 15: 'Original Petition Citation Issued'. Case number 1179001 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Dec. 14.
The Superior Court of California for San Francisco County reported the following activity in the suit brought by Wendy Offen against City and, San Francisco and other unnamed defendants on Dec. 14: 'Summons Issued (transaction Id # 67163037) To Plaintiff Offen, Wendy'. Case number CGC21597078 was filed in the Superior...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Nahid Nassiri and Save Lafayette against City of Lafayette, Lafayette City of Council and Lafayette Planningdepartment on Dec. 15: 'Special Set Hearing On: Petition For Writ Of Mandate Set By Dept. 39'. Case number MSN20-1971 was...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by ADP Totalsource Flxvi, Inc. against Valley Relocation & Storage Inc. on Dec. 14: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01329 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 1.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Carla Dasilva against Ilarene B. Jones, Jones Trust, Liquid Coating Designs, Inc. and Orlo D. Jones on Dec. 14: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01389 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 2.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC against Javier Ortega on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05939 was filed in the Contra...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Danille Tardiff and Joseph Tardiff against Patrick Short and Susan Short on Dec. 13: 'Check For Proof Of Service'. Case number MSC21-02111 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Oct. 7.
The Superior Court of California for San Francisco County reported the following activities in the suit brought by Andrew Hart against Jeffrey Everett and other unnamed defendants on Dec. 13. 'Civil Case Coversheet Filed (transaction Id # 200045791) Filed By Plaintiff Hart, Andrew'. 'Contract/Warranty, Complaint (transaction Id # 200045791) Filed...
The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by American Express National Bank against Yasir Uddin on Dec. 14: 'Original Petition Citation Issued'. Case number 1178871 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Dec. 10.
The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Capital One Bank USA N.A. against Randy C. Davis on Dec. 13: 'Original Petition Citation Issued'. Case number 1178797 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Dec. 10.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Bernardina Medina against Save Mart Supermarkets on Dec. 13: 'Hearing On Cmc And Osc Re: Dismissal For Pltfs Failure To ( Srv Deft & Prosecute Case)'. Case number MSC21-00270 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Crown Asset Management, LLC against Janice Camacho on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05958 was filed in the Contra...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Adelphos, LLC against Advanced Elevatorssolutions, Inc., Bay Area Elevator Company, Inc., Carolyn M. Gomes, Michael E. Gomes, Old Republic Surety Company, and Victor Latronica on Dec. 13: 'Hearing On Motion To/For Leave To File Cross-complaint Filed By Bay Area Elevator Company, Inc.,, Victor Latronica'.
Comments / 0