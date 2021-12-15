ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court activity on Nov. 22: Synchrony Bank vs Judith Mendoza

Cover picture for the articleThe Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the...

Case activity for Discover Bank vs Nadia Hayes on Dec. 14

The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Nadia Hayes on Dec. 14. Case number 1179111 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Dec. 14. Want to get notified whenever we write about Harris County Civil Courthouse ?. Sign-up...
Court activity on Dec. 15: Sharon Johnson vs Antonio Jon Jon Calvery

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Sharon Johnson against Antonio Jon Jon Calvery on Dec. 15: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01432 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 12.
Court activity on Dec. 14: Wendy Offen vs City and

The Superior Court of California for San Francisco County reported the following activity in the suit brought by Wendy Offen against City and, San Francisco and other unnamed defendants on Dec. 14: 'Summons Issued (transaction Id # 67163037) To Plaintiff Offen, Wendy'. Case number CGC21597078 was filed in the Superior...
Court activity on Dec. 15: Save Lafayette vs City of Lafayette

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Nahid Nassiri and Save Lafayette against City of Lafayette, Lafayette City of Council and Lafayette Planningdepartment on Dec. 15: 'Special Set Hearing On: Petition For Writ Of Mandate Set By Dept. 39'. Case number MSN20-1971 was...
Court activity on Dec. 13: Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs Javier Ortega

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC against Javier Ortega on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05939 was filed in the Contra...
Court activity on Dec. 13: Joseph Tardiff vs Patrick Short

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Danille Tardiff and Joseph Tardiff against Patrick Short and Susan Short on Dec. 13: 'Check For Proof Of Service'. Case number MSC21-02111 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Oct. 7.
Case activity for Andrew Hart vs unnamed defendants on Dec. 13

The Superior Court of California for San Francisco County reported the following activities in the suit brought by Andrew Hart against Jeffrey Everett and other unnamed defendants on Dec. 13. 'Civil Case Coversheet Filed (transaction Id # 200045791) Filed By Plaintiff Hart, Andrew'. 'Contract/Warranty, Complaint (transaction Id # 200045791) Filed...
Court activity on Dec. 13: Crown Asset Management, LLC vs Janice Camacho

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Crown Asset Management, LLC against Janice Camacho on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05958 was filed in the Contra...
Court activity on Dec. 13: Adelphos, LLC vs Bay Area Elevator Company, Inc.

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Adelphos, LLC against Advanced Elevatorssolutions, Inc., Bay Area Elevator Company, Inc., Carolyn M. Gomes, Michael E. Gomes, Old Republic Surety Company, and Victor Latronica on Dec. 13: 'Hearing On Motion To/For Leave To File Cross-complaint Filed By Bay Area Elevator Company, Inc.,, Victor Latronica'.
