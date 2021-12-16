ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Jackson Hole student numbers increase

 22 hours ago
Fall school enrollment in Wyoming’s 48 school districts increased by 54 students, compared to last year. Of those, Teton County saw an increase of 49 students compared to last...

Gas prices dropping

Gasoline prices nationwide are down 3¢, according to AAA Auto Club. They report the average price of a gallon of unleaded regular across the 50 states this week is now $3.31. Meanwhile, the average in Wyoming according to AAA has dipped another 5¢ at $3.37 per gallon with the lowest price currently found in Laramie at $2.75 per gallon.
LARAMIE, WY
Forest looking for input on Idaho projects

Caribou-Targhee National Forest just west of the state line is looking for a few people with good ideas. Specifically, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is seeking project proposals for consideration by the Eastern Idaho Resource Advisory Committee per the provisions of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000.
IDAHO STATE
Wyoming State Board of Education seeks input on rules

The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) is seeking public comment on the proposed Chapter 47 Rules on the Wyoming Accountability System. The 2019 Session Law, Chapter 109, Section 3, directs the SBE as required by W.S.21-2-304(a)(vi), to promulgate rules to implement the statewide accountability system. Information on the proposed...
WYOMING STATE
Town of Jackson shot down by Business Council

The Town of Jackson won’t be getting any money from the Wyoming Business Council for a public art project that would have installed used ski lift chairs along Cache Street. The Town had requested a $52,926 Community Project grant to install 15 ski lift chairs, previously used at Snow King Resort, in various locations along North and South Cache Street to connect the Jackson Town Square to the historic Snow King Resort.
JACKSON, WY
Bike route discussion

Friends of Pathways and Town of Jackson are hosting a town meeting tomorrow to discuss the Willow Street Safe Routes Project. The project is a plan to enhance Teton County’s bicycle network by creating a complete safe bike route through the Town of Jackson. The Willow Street Safe Routes...
JACKSON, WY
Owens appointed as District Court Judge

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Melissa Owens to be a District Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District serving Teton County. Owens’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Timothy C. Day. Owens has been in private practice since 2013 and has served as a...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Teton County School’s eligible for millions

Teton County School District #1 is eligible to receive $3.9 million in one-time federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The purpose of these funds is to help maintain safe and effective operations of the schools and address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning and student’s social-emotional well-being.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Bear-proofing Jackson Hole

Bear-proofing requirements may soon be made for the entirety of Teton County, Wyoming. The Teton County Planning & Building Department has developed and released amended draft regulations related to Wildlife Feeding restrictions and Bear Conflict Area standards, including requirements for bear resistant trash cans countywide. This update is one component...
TETON COUNTY, WY
#School Districts#Private Schools
ONE22 offer help for renters

Jackson Hole’s One22 Resource Center launched a First/Last/Deposit Program in October to provide renters with resources for the required cash to move into safer, more affordable rentals if the opportunity arises. Especially in Teton County, most rentals require thousands of dollars on short notice on the rare occasion that...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Lunch money provided

More than 3,000 Wyoming youngsters will have their school lunch debt forgiven through a fundraising effort coordinated by Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon. The Governor’s office announced Wednesday that the effort had raised almost $99,500 to forgive unpaid school lunch money owed by 3,224 schoolchildren in Wyoming. The U.S. Department...
EDUCATION
Resort in Bondurant is approved

A billionaire living just southwest of Bondurant has sought and received a zoning change to allow him to develop and construct a resort in the Upper Hoback River area. During the Sublette County Commission meeting Tuesday, the Commissioners reviewed a zoning request change from TD Ameritrade founder, and part owner of the Chicago Cubs Joe Ricketts, who would like to build a resort called Jackson Fork Ranch Resort and Cabins.
BONDURANT, WY
Emergency Rental Assistance Program available

Additional Wyoming households, including those homeless or without a current residence, may be eligible for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program with additional federal dollars having been made available. Wyoming has received federal funding to help eligible Wyoming households struggling to make rent and/or utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent...
ADVOCACY
Vaccine clinic relocates

Beginning Monday, the Teton County, Wyoming Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic will relocate back to the Health Department on East Pearl Avenue after being at the Presbyterian Church since the beginning of October. The county’s vaccination efforts were made possible with their help. As of now, booster doses of...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort raises wages

Effective immediately, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will increase its minimum wage for all non-tipped positions to $18 per hour. This new wage is a significant increase from the previous minimum wage of $15 per hour and is part of the resort’s initiative to support staff to live and work in the Jackson Hole community.
JACKSON, WY
Munger Mountain Elementary School is cutting edge

Munger Mountain Elementary School in Jackson may serve as a cutting-edge example for dual language immersion spreading to other schools statewide. Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow told Jackson Hole Radio yesterday that there are currently three or four other schools in the state that have entered in similar programs. She says there is a host of other schools interested in also implementing such a program.
JACKSON, WY
Barrasso supports Outdoor Recreation Act

U.S. Senator John Barrasso, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, delivered supportive remarks at a full committee hearing to receive testimony on several outdoor recreation bills yesterday. “Our bipartisan legislation is going to increase and improve outdoor recreation opportunities all across America. It’s going to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming COVID-19 deaths jump

The number of COVID-19 Virus deaths in Wyoming increased by 81 over the last two weeks. The 81 deaths were spread over 18 counties. 17 were reported in Natrona County and 14 in Laramie County. 12 deaths were reported in Fremont County and eight in Park County. While there were...
WYOMING STATE
BackcountrySOS app could be a lifesaver

Search and rescue officials are urging Wyoming outdoor adventurers to obtain BackcountrySOS if they don’t already have it. This FREE app for your smartphone provides first responders with your condition and an exact location during an emergency. All you need is a single bar of cellular service, making it better...
CELL PHONES
Career and technical education to be part of curriculum

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow told Jackson Hole Radio this week that career and technical education will soon be incorporated into a student’s required curriculum. Balow says since she took office, this has been a focal point for her. “My number one, steadfast initiative has really been to...
JACKSON, WY
Yellowstone area Grizzlies at record number

With bears roaming through residential neighborhoods in Jackson, Wyoming this autumn, it’s no surprise that the number of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem have reached a record population. New monitoring methods have revealed that a record high number of grizzly bears are living in the region. Biologists have...
JACKSON, WY
