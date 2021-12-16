Jackson Hole student numbers increase

Munger Mountain Elementary School in Jackson may serve as a cutting-edge example for dual language immersion spreading to other schools statewide. Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow told Jackson Hole Radio yesterday that there are currently three or four other schools in the state that have entered in similar programs. She says there is a host of other schools interested in also implementing such a program.

