Central Idaho has seen more than its share of earthquakes over the past 20 months. So, what is going on? The US Geological Survey who keeps track of such things says these earthquakes are aftershocks of a M6.5 earthquake that occurred on March 31, 2020. That was the second largest earthquake recorded in Idaho. Fortunately, it caused very little damage, but its shaking was felt across the region.

