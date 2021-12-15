Court activity on Dec. 6: Thomas Cerletti vs Brian Young

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Mary Affinito and Michelle Affinito against Affinity Land and Construction Company Inc., Michael Affinito, Roger Hendrickson and Rurik Trust Company (International) Ltd. on Dec. 13: 'Hearing On Motion To/For An Order Setting A Separate Trial Filed By Michael Affinito'.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jennifer Silveria and Raymond Silveria against Meagan Nichol Listek on Dec. 13: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01537 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 23.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Joshua San Marco against California Department of Transportation and Oc Jones & Sons, Inc. on Dec. 6: 'Jury Trial-long Cause/10 Day(s)'. Case number MSC18-01975 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Sept. 26, 2018.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Elizabeth Torres Cabezas against Hubbell Inc. and Melanie Bruce on Dec. 3: 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed To Atty'. Case number 2021-CA-011407-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Bowles & Verna, LLP against Hai Thanh Pham, Nhan Van Pham and Tuyet Le on Dec. 15: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01540 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Aug. 2.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jerold Fenner and Margaret Fenner against Shapell Homes, Inc., Shapell Industries, Inc., Toll Brothers Realestate, Inc. and Toll Brothers, Inc. on Dec. 3: 'Check For Notice Of Settlement Or Dismissal'. Case number MSC20-01665 was filed in...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Renee Green against Bay City Mechanical, Inc. and Francisco Cerros on Dec. 10: 'Check For Proof Of Service'. Case number MSC21-02101 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Oct. 6.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by FD Acquisitions LLC against Jemille Alongi on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05781 was filed in the Contra Costa...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discovery Builders, Inc. and WCHB Development, LLC against City Council of the City of Brentwood, City of Brentwood, Jovita Mendoza and Susannah Meyer on Dec. 6: 'Further Case Management Conference'. Case number MSN21-0980 was filed in...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Department Stoes National Bank against Luis M. Murguia on Dec. 3: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05717 was filed in the...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC against Chriselda B. Danao on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05835 was filed in the...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Harold Ragudo on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05897 was filed in the Contra Costa...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Elvania Windham Harbison on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05763 was filed in the Contra Costa...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Joseph Tambunting on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05871 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Higher Education Loan Authority of the Stat against Brandi Obioma on Dec. 3: 'Check For Proof Of Service'. Case number MSC21-01741 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Aug. 23.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Gorgonio H. Hertez on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05926 was filed in the Contra Costa...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Sharon Johnson against Antonio Jon Jon Calvery on Dec. 15: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01432 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 12.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union against Carlos O. Velez Rojas on Dec. 3: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-02681 was filed...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by ADP Totalsource Flxvi, Inc. against Valley Relocation & Storage Inc. on Dec. 14: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01329 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 1.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Bernardina Medina against Save Mart Supermarkets on Dec. 13: 'Hearing On Cmc And Osc Re: Dismissal For Pltfs Failure To ( Srv Deft & Prosecute Case)'. Case number MSC21-00270 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior...
