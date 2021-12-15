ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Court activity on Dec. 6: Thomas Cerletti vs Brian Young

By Northern California Record
norcalrecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in...

norcalrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 13: Mary Affinito vs Michael Affinito

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Mary Affinito and Michelle Affinito against Affinity Land and Construction Company Inc., Michael Affinito, Roger Hendrickson and Rurik Trust Company (International) Ltd. on Dec. 13: 'Hearing On Motion To/For An Order Setting A Separate Trial Filed By Michael Affinito'.
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 13: Raymond Silveria vs Meagan Nichol Listek

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jennifer Silveria and Raymond Silveria against Meagan Nichol Listek on Dec. 13: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01537 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 23.
LAW
flarecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 3: Elizabeth Torres Cabezas vs Melanie Bruce

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Elizabeth Torres Cabezas against Hubbell Inc. and Melanie Bruce on Dec. 3: 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed To Atty'. Case number 2021-CA-011407-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contra
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 3: Jerold Fenner vs Toll Brothers, Inc.

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jerold Fenner and Margaret Fenner against Shapell Homes, Inc., Shapell Industries, Inc., Toll Brothers Realestate, Inc. and Toll Brothers, Inc. on Dec. 3: 'Check For Notice Of Settlement Or Dismissal'. Case number MSC20-01665 was filed in...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 6: FD Acquisitions LLC vs Jemille Alongi

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by FD Acquisitions LLC against Jemille Alongi on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05781 was filed in the Contra Costa...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 6: Discovery Builders, Inc. vs City of Brentwood

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discovery Builders, Inc. and WCHB Development, LLC against City Council of the City of Brentwood, City of Brentwood, Jovita Mendoza and Susannah Meyer on Dec. 6: 'Further Case Management Conference'. Case number MSN21-0980 was filed in...
BRENTWOOD, CA
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 3: Department Stoes National Bank vs Luis M. Murguia

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Department Stoes National Bank against Luis M. Murguia on Dec. 3: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05717 was filed in the...
POLITICS
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 6: Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs Chriselda B. Danao

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC against Chriselda B. Danao on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05835 was filed in the...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 13: LVNV Funding LLC vs Harold Ragudo

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Harold Ragudo on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05897 was filed in the Contra Costa...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 6: Discover Bank vs Elvania Windham Harbison

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Elvania Windham Harbison on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05763 was filed in the Contra Costa...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 6: Discover Bank vs Joseph Tambunting

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Joseph Tambunting on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05871 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 6: Discover Bank vs Gorgonio H. Hertez

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Gorgonio H. Hertez on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05926 was filed in the Contra Costa...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 15: Sharon Johnson vs Antonio Jon Jon Calvery

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Sharon Johnson against Antonio Jon Jon Calvery on Dec. 15: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01432 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 12.
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 3: Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union vs Carlos O. Velez Rojas

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union against Carlos O. Velez Rojas on Dec. 3: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-02681 was filed...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy