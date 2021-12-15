Court activity on Nov. 24: Westlake Services, LLC vs Bryan Flores

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Midland Funding LLC against Eric Altamirano on Dec. 3: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-03390 was filed in the Contra Costa...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Sharjo, Inc. against Jeremiah Guerin on Nov. 10. 'Notice Of/To Change Of Address Filed By Sharjo, Inc.'. 'Original Summons On Complaint Filed 02/24/2021 Of Sharjo, Inc. Filed'. 'Summons Issued On The Complaint Filed 02/24/2021 Of Sharjo,...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by FD Acquisitions LLC against Staff Ord Jacobs on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05778 was filed in the Contra...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Paul Lasater on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05797 was filed in the Contra Costa...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Citibank, N.A. against Daisy R. Flowers on Nov. 19: 'Declaration Of Counsel Filed Re: Osc'. Case number MSL20-02764 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 1, 2020.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC against Chriselda B. Danao on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05835 was filed in the...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Joseph Tambunting on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05871 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Lobel Financial Corp. against Carlos A. Casamassa on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05908 was filed in the Contra...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Gorgonio H. Hertez on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05926 was filed in the Contra Costa...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Goldman Sachs Bankusa against Prabhjot Kaur on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05829 was filed in the Contra Costa...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by UHG I LLC against Yolanda Najera on Dec. 10: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05902 was filed in the Contra Costa...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jennifer Silveria and Raymond Silveria against Meagan Nichol Listek on Dec. 13: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01537 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 23.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by CKS Prime Investments, LLC against Shawn Hays on Dec. 3: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-SC-064606-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 2.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Cavalry SPV I, LLC against Michael Garcia on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05966 was filed in the Contra...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Synchrony Bank against Tamara Johnson on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05954 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC against Angela Taylor on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05915 was filed in the Contra...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Onemain Financial Group, LLC against Jovicel P. Garcia on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05945 was filed in the...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Crown Asset Management, LLC against Brooke A. Gettig on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05957 was filed in the...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC against Mireille Benjamin on Dec. 6: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-049885-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 30.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Derek Haskins against 1 800 Pack Rat, LLC on Dec. 14: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01557 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 28.
Comments / 0