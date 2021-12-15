ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court activity on Dec. 14: Oscar Inclan Lainez vs May Trucking LLC

By Northern California Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in...

Court activity on Dec. 15: Save Lafayette vs City of Lafayette

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Nahid Nassiri and Save Lafayette against City of Lafayette, Lafayette City of Council and Lafayette Planningdepartment on Dec. 15: 'Special Set Hearing On: Petition For Writ Of Mandate Set By Dept. 39'. Case number MSN20-1971 was...
LAFAYETTE, CA
Court activity on Dec. 14: Derek Haskins vs 1 800 Pack Rat, LLC

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Derek Haskins against 1 800 Pack Rat, LLC on Dec. 14: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01557 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 28.
LAW
Court activity on Dec. 13: Westlake Services, LLC vs Charley Rios

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Westlake Services, LLC against Charley Rios and Mayra Guadalupe Rios on Dec. 13: 'Check For Request For Entry Of Default'. Case number MSL21-02107 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Feb. 17.
LAW
Court activity on Dec. 15: Johnnie Thomas vs Pick N Pull

The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Johnnie Thomas against Pick N Pull on Dec. 15: 'Summons Issued-Circuit'. Case number 2122-CC09889 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Dec. 13.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Court activity on Dec. 13: Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs Javier Ortega

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC against Javier Ortega on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05939 was filed in the Contra...
LAW
Court activity on Dec. 13: Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs Brandi N. Obioma

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Cavalry SPV I, LLC against Brandi N. Obioma on Dec. 13: 'Court Trial-(1 Hour) Short Cause/0 Day(s)'. Case number MSL21-00270 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Jan. 11.
LAW
Court activity on Dec. 13: Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs Cedric L. Domantay Jr

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Onemain Financial Group, LLC against Cedric L. Domantay Jr on Dec. 13: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05947 was filed in...
LAW
Court activity on Dec. 13: Kim Grant vs Rodd & Gunn USA Retail, Inc.

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Kim Grant against Rodd & Gunn USA Retail, Inc. on Dec. 13: 'Check For Proof Of Service'. Case number MSC21-02113 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Oct. 7.
RETAIL
Court activity on Dec. 13: Raymond Silveria vs Meagan Nichol Listek

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jennifer Silveria and Raymond Silveria against Meagan Nichol Listek on Dec. 13: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01537 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 23.
LAW

