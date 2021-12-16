ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

By Trevor Jennewine
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 22 hours ago

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most valuable cryptocurrencies by a wide margin, collectively worth $1.4 trillion. That means they account for 62% of the entire cryptocurrency market, and that popularity hasn't escaped the notice of institutional investors. In fact, Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most popular digital assets traded by cryptocurrency hedge funds according to a recent study from PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Both assets still look like worthwhile investments, but less valuable cryptocurrencies probably offer more upside. For instance, Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) are the third- and fourth-most-popular assets among cryptocurrency hedge funds, respectively. But they have a collective market value of just $19 billion, meaning they account for less than 1% of total cryptocurrency value.

More importantly, another recent study, this one from Fidelity, suggests that institutional adoption of cryptocurrency is on the rise. As that trend plays out, the popularity enjoyed by Litecoin and Chainlink should translate into increased demand. That's a compelling investment thesis in its own right -- but there is more to like about these digital assets. Here's what you should know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmVEG_0dOUsiNq00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Litecoin

Overall, Litecoin is very similar to Bitcoin. In fact, it was actually developed from Bitcoin's source code, though a few noteworthy changes were made. First, the Litecoin blockchain is four times faster. Whereas Bitcoin transaction blocks are added to the chain every 10 minutes, that process takes just 2.5 minutes with Litecoin.

Additionally, and perhaps more importantly, Litecoin's supply limit is four times higher. Whereas Bitcoin is limited to 21 million tokens, Litecoin is capped at 84 million. For that reason, just as Bitcoin is often called digital gold, Litecoin has earned a reputation as digital silver.

Why invest in Litecoin? Similar to precious metals that exist in finite quantities, Litecoin's scarcity gives it value. Assuming demand continues to rise, Litecoin's price should continue to rise as well. And given the interest among institutional investors, I think that's a fair assumption to make. Moreover, with a market value of $10.4 billion -- approximately 1% of Bitcoin's value -- it's not hard to imagine Litecoin growing fivefold or even tenfold over the next decade.

2. Chainlink

Smart contracts are computer programs that execute under predefined conditions. Those programs are collections of code and data, and they form the heart of decentralized finance (DeFi) products. For instance, the Compound protocol is just a smart contract built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can lend money to earn interest, or borrow money by paying interest -- in either case, interest rates are set algorithmically based on supply and demand.

All of the data needed for the smart contract to function is available on the blockchain. But imagine a DeFi marketplace that allows users to wager on the outcome of real-world events (e.g. sports) or purchase real-world assets (e.g. artwork). The underlying smart contracts would need data that's not readily available. For instance, which team won the sporting event? And what's the current value of the real-world asset?

That's where Chainlink fits into the picture. Chainlink is a decentralized network of oracles -- entities such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices or application programming interfaces (API) -- capable of bringing real-world data onto any blockchain. And the LINK token makes the whole system work. In order to participate, individuals who operate nodes (computers) in the oracle network must stake LINK. That keeps them honest and helps ensure the accuracy of the data. Similarly, node operators are paid in LINK when they provide data to a smart contract.

Why invest in Chainlink? The popularity of DeFi applications is accelerating, and as that trend continues, demand for oracles should rise. Of course, Chainlink is far from the only oracle network, but it is the most popular by a long shot. In fact, the network integrates with nearly 1,000 other blockchains and DeFi protocols, Chainlink has partnerships with companies like Alphabet 's Google and Oracle , and its oracles currently provide data to smart contracts worth a collective $76.8 billion.

As more smart contracts require external data, Chainlink's expansive ecosystem should translate into demand. And because oracles are paid in LINK, more smart contract operators will have to buy tokens, driving its price higher. That's why this cryptocurrency looks like a smart long-term investment .

10 stocks we like better than Litecoin
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Litecoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Bitcoin, Chainlink, Compound, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Crypto experts predict which bitcoin rivals to look out for in 2022

Bitcoin has enjoyed a record-breaking year in 2021, but experts predict next year could see some of its rivals surge in popularity and price – and possibly even overtake it. Speaking at a virtual Independent event this week, three leading figures within the crypto space discussed recent market developments and speculated on where things might be headed over the next 12 months.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contracts#Bitcoin Network#Cryptocurrency#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Fidelity
Money Morning

Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Crush Shiba Inu in 2022

Shiba Inu made investors millionaires from mere pocket change. Unfortunately, SHIB lacks the competitive edge and differentiation to command its market value. Next year, this real-world-relevant crypto threesome can handily outperform Shiba Inu. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
Motley Fool

My 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Investing in major secular trends is a smart way to build your portfolio. DigitalOcean is a cloud service provider built for small businesses. The Trade Desk is the leading independent platform for digital ad buyers. If you're looking for stocks to buy, high-growth industries and major secular trends are great...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Google
Motley Fool

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Are Crashing, but Which Is the Best Buy for 2022?

The December crypto sell-off has been swift and brutal. Investors looking to position their portfolios for 2022 and beyond may consider buying the dip. Sticking to more established cryptocurrencies offers a balanced option worth taking. The crypto market plunged as much as 10% on Monday to add to a sell-off...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $1,000 Into $56.3 Million

Figuring out how you might amass a significant sum of money all boils down to some math. The key factors are how much you can invest, how long you'll be investing, and how fast your money will grow. You may be surprised at what's possible. Most of us would love...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Bitcoin or a 50/50 Split of Ethereum and Shiba Inu?

Bitcoin's market dominance is a testament to its long-term staying power in the crypto space. Shiba Inu is risky, but paired with the more useful Ethereum it can put up a good fight against a portfolio consisting solely of Bitcoin. Buying Bitcoin or splitting that money into two ascending digital...
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum surge as crypto boss says dollar is ‘going to zero’

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a slight price rise on Thursday, returning above $49,000 for the first time since the start of the week.Ethereum (ETH) has also experienced a slight resurgence to take it back above $4,000, while other leading cryptocurrencies have benefitted from the buoyant market.Solana (SOL) is up by more than 10 per cent over the last 24 hours, boosting its market cap north of $50 billion.Cardano (ada), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) saw more modest gains of between 3-5 per cent, while dogecoin has managed to consolidate the gains it experienced earlier in the week after Tesla announced it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
147K+
Followers
72K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy