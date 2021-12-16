ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

TransDigm Cleared for Takeoff After Pentagon Closes Probe Into Pricing

By Lou Whiteman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 22 hours ago

A long-running investigation by the U.S. government into TransDigm Group 's (NYSE: TDG) pricing of spare parts concluded with a whimper and not a smoking gun. With the probe now behind it, TransDigm looks ready to take flight.

In June 2019, Congress requested the Pentagon's Inspector General (IG) launch a detailed investigation into TransDigm's pricing of aerospace parts after lawmakers grilled company officials during a hearing. TransDigm has long been an investor favorite thanks to its ability to generate software-like margins from a parts business. Allegations of pricing gouging were made by short-sellers, attracting Congressional attention and some unwanted publicity for the company.

In truth, much of TransDigm's margin success comes from the commercial side of the business and the desire of airlines to pay a premium for hard-to-find spare parts. At the time the probe was ordered, sales to the U.S. government accounted for less than 10% of total revenue.

Still, investors were eager to see what the investigation discovered, and will be glad that it is now complete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIE0R_0dOUshV700

Image source: Getty Images.

Blame the process, not the company

The 124-page report, released Dec. 13, identifies $20.8 million in what it calls "excess profit" spread over 150 contracts awarded between January 2017 and June 2019. It recommends that Pentagon officials seek a "voluntary refund" of the funds without advising more serious action like litigation or pursuing criminal charges. For context, TransDigm generated $5.1 billion in sales in its most recent fiscal year.

There appears to be no allegations of illegal or improper behavior by the company. The IG instead focuses on the Pentagon's $2 million threshold for scrutinizing contracts. A significant percentage of TransDigm's contracting during that time fell below the $2 million threshold. The report recommends the Pentagon beef up its process for determining cost reasonableness on small contracts.

In a statement, TransDigm said, "the report makes it clear that there was no wrongdoing" by the company or the Pentagon, but still took issue with some of its findings. The company said that the IG "expressly acknowledges that it used arbitrary standards that are not applicable to the audited contracts," saying the use of those standards resulted in "flawed analysis and is misleading."

TransDigm also said it believes the report "ignores significant real costs incurred," counting those costs as profit, and failed to adequately compare costs to similar commercial contracts.

"Despite data demonstrating that the [Department of Defense] paid lower prices compared to the commercial prices for similar parts, the report did not conduct a price analysis and instead implies that the [Department of Defense] negotiated prices that were too high," TransDigm said.

What this means for investors

Investors faced two primary risks from this investigation. There was a chance TransDigm could have been found to have committed criminal acts. There was also a risk that TransDigm's relationship with the Pentagon could be soured by the probe. Either result could make it harder for TransDigm to win future business, and either could put a stain on the company that goes well beyond its government operations.

Most had expected a benign outcome, but with the probe now over, critics of the company can no longer use it as fodder. And TransDigm's relationship with the Pentagon appears to be intact. The company said in its statement that through regular engagement with Pentagon officials "there has been improvements to the procurement process, and the company has received positive feedback from [Department of Defense] customers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBfXM_0dOUshV700

TDG data by YCharts

TransDigm has been a market outperformer over the years thanks to its ability to acquire attractive businesses and streamline their operations. With the shadow of the investigation now behind it, the company is free to continue to pursue its M&A strategy, or return to its policy of issuing special dividends to return capital to shareholders if no targets can be found. TransDigm's last dividend, a $32.50 per share payout, was paid in January 2020.

TransDigm shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 30 percentage points over the past year, in part due to the pandemic and its impact on aviation but also because of a broader malaise surrounding the company due to the ongoing investigation and a lack of M&A. With the investigation now concluded and aviation slowly rebounding, the path is clearing for TransDigm to get back to business as usual.

If history is a guide, business as usual at TransDigm is good news for shareholders. With the investigation over, it looks like a great time for investors to climb onboard TransDigm.

10 stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and TransDigm Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Lou Whiteman owns TransDigm Group. The Motley Fool recommends TransDigm Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

20 Companies Profiting the Most from War

Though the U.S. has ended the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, military spending will likely continue increasing. The House overwhelmingly passed a defense spending bill for $768 billion in December 2021. The bill would increase the Pentagon’s budget by $24 billion more than President Joe Biden requested and is expected to pass easily in the […]
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
BBC

Boeing: Families in legal action against US over air crash

Families of those who died in a crash involving Boeing's controversial 737 Max aircraft have filed a legal motion against the US government. They accuse Washington of secretly drawing up a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA), enabling Boeing to get immunity from criminal prosecution. Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crashed minutes after...
ECONOMY
ExecutiveBiz

Lockheed Awarded $78M Air Force Contract for F-16 Training Systems

Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems business has landed a potential six-year, $77.6 million sole-source contract from the U.S. Air Force to supply training systems for F-16 Block 70 jets of foreign military sales customers. The company will engineer, develop, produce, integrate, test and deliver training equipment and spare...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

Raytheon to Produce More APG-79(V)4 Radars Under $63M Marine Corps Orders

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business has received two U.S. Marine Corps orders worth a combined $63 million to produce gallium nitride-powered radars for the service’s F/A-18 C/D Hornet aircraft. The APG-79(V)4 Active Electronically Scanned Array radars will use beam steering to help Marine Corps Hornet pilots in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Akasa Pushes Boeing To Huge November Order Increase

Boeing released its November figures for orders and deliveries on December 14th, revealing 109 gross orders for the month, thanks to the lucrative Akasa Air deal at the Dubai Air Show. With gross orders of more than 800 airplanes until now, Boeing has had a much better year compared to the miserable 2020.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Takeoff#Stock#Ig#Congressional
Reuters

Boeing delivers 34 aircraft in November, picks up Southwest order

SEATTLE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday that it handed over 34 airplanes to carriers in November, while adding 109 jets to its 737 MAX order tally. The delivery tally - closely scrutinized by investors as deliveries generate much-needed cash during the coronavirus crisis - compares with 27 planes in October, and seven in the year ago period when Boeing was in the throes of the 737 MAX safety crises.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flying Magazine

Air Force Wants Combat Drones Controlled by Piloted Aircraft

The proposed remotely piloted aircraft would be designed to work with combat aircraft, such as the F-35. Courtesy: U.S. Air Force. The U.S. Air Force wants to soon add to its arsenal remotely piloted air combat vehicles that may be networked and controlled by piloted aircraft, according to the service’s top official.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Telegraph

China building new hypersonic plane based on prototype rejected by Nasa

A Chinese research team has built and tested a new twin hypersonic plane engine based on an unorthodox design rejected as too expensive by Nasa more than two decades ago. The reported test marks yet another step forward by Beijing in the race to develop the game-changing weapons technology and comes as China aims to create a fleet of hypersonic planes capable of flying 10 people anywhere in the world within an hour by 2035.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
aerotechnews.com

Air Force orders 15 Silent Arrow cargo delivery drones

World’s First Production 1-Ton Cargo Delivery Drone to be Scaled Down and Flown to Address New Humanitarian and Tactical Markets. The U.S. Air Force’s Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded Silent Arrow a contract for 15, scaled down cargo delivery drones. The contract is titled “Guided Bundle Derivative of Silent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
147K+
Followers
72K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy