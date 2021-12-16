ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here's What 2 Investors Think of Rivian and Its Stock

By Brian Stoffel and Brian Feroldi
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 22 hours ago

It's no secret that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has taken the world by storm. Few took the company seriously a decade ago. But those who did are sitting on gains of over 17,000%. That means an industry that was once laughed at has now become a breeding ground for imitation. Foremost among them: Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) , which recently went public via an initial public offering (IPO) .

In this Nov. 24 video from the YouTube channel of Motley Fool contributors Brian Feroldi and Brian Stoffel, you'll find out how Rivian is planning on offering something that Tesla isn't meaningfully focused on now. You'll also hear about a key partnership that's a huge vote of confidence. And -- of course -- you'll know what the key threats are to an investment in Rivian stock. At the end, you'll see how the company scored on each contributor's investment frameworks.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Brian Feroldi owns shares of Amazon and Tesla. Brian Stoffel owns shares of Amazon and Tesla. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ipo#Tesla Shares#Board Of Directors#Tsla#Rivn#Rivian Automotive Inc#Motley Fool Stock Advisor#Whole Foods Market
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Really Cheap'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) is ”really cheap” and recommended buying the stock. Cramer said he has historically liked Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) and is not giving up on the same. However, he added that ”gold has lost its ability to be a hedge” and now he prefers crypto to gold.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Motley Fool

Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $1,000 Into $56.3 Million

Figuring out how you might amass a significant sum of money all boils down to some math. The key factors are how much you can invest, how long you'll be investing, and how fast your money will grow. You may be surprised at what's possible. Most of us would love...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022 With Dividend Yields Over 5%

One of the tried and true methods for generating an income stream is through investing in dividend stocks. In this era of low interest rates, dividend payments can be a more rewarding way to supplement your income. In turn, many investors plow those payments back into their portfolios. Whatever your...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
147K+
Followers
72K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy