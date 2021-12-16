Bearcats Slot in at No. 25 on Sports Illustrated's 2022 Class Rankings
UC has the highest ranked Group of 5 class in 2022.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats secured 19 of the 20 recruits in the 2022 class on Wednesday. Signing days bring class rankings, and Cincinnati checks in well above the rest of their Group of 5 brethren.
Sports Illustrated slotted Cincinnati at No. 25 in their rankings , just like ESPN did earlier in the week. SI also agreed with ESPN's new Big 12 rankings. The publication pegged Cincinnati with the highest ranking of any team making up the new Big 12.
Defensive end Mario Eugenio was the lone SI99 member that UC signed, but they had a solid haul top to bottom. There are very few (if any) weak links in the UC recruiting class.
Check out highlights from the first and second half of the class.
