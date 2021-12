The choices for charitable giving are endless. One thing we all have in common is food. We all need to eat. And for those who are not so fortunate to have all the food they need, there are many food-based charities you can support to help. Whether providing meals to home-bound people, school lunches, food in emergency situations, daily food bank help, and even livestock exchange, there are many ways to contribute to feeding our neighbors.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO