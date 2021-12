Seven in 10 eligible Scots have been given the coronavirus-busting booster jag, latest figures have revealed.In total, 72.1% of those eligible to get their Covid booster have been given the jag, with more than 70,000 boosters being given out in Scotland over the past two days.Humza Yousaf Scotland’s Health Secretary said: “Getting vaccinated is your civic duty, you not only protect yourself, but your loved ones, those you interact with and the country as whole, so please get your booster as soon as you can.”The eligible figure is based on adults who, by the end of the year,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO