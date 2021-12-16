ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Laughięnda Comedy Club

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFREE stand up comedy night every Thursday at Lions Den Bar, Manchester. 🎤 🦁. This event occurred...

The Secret Comedy Club Saturdays Late Show

8:30pm til 10:30pm (last entry 8:30pm) Brighton's best small comedy club and winner of the audience choice awards for best Fringe venue 2021. The only comedy club that run 5 days per week. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:
South Kensington Comedy Club

6:30pm til 8:30pm (last entry 6:15pm) South Ken Comedy is a legendary comedy club established in 2016 and is based in the basement bar of The Hoop and Toy Pub in South Kensington. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:
Bozeman's Newest Comedy Club: Last Best Comedy

Bozeman has a new addition to the entertainment scene: Last Best Comedy, the only dedicated comedy club in Montana! Located in the basement of the Bozeman Hotel, the newly renovated space is open Tuesdays for open mic and regular shows Thursday through Sunday. Owners Annie and Levin O’Connor and Molly Hannan have created a lineup of improv, standup, and comedy classes that are top-notch and gaining in popularity. And, with a full bar, it’s a great place to gather with friends and unwind.
Scottsdale native headlines at Tempe comedy club

Alexis Grossman is bringing her career full circle this Sunday when she performs as the headliner comedian at Tempe Improv. It was the first place she performed standup publicly when she was just starting out. “It’s a fun little circle for me,” she told Jewish News. Grossman’s comedy...
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Lexi Ainsworth Is Back at GENERAL HOSPITAL!

The returns keep on coming! Fan favorite Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina) has joined the roster of actors who are headed back to GENERAL HOSPITAL in the upcoming weeks! The actress, who made her debut as the daughter of Sonny and Alexis in 2009, recently announced the good news herself in an Instagram Story!
‘My 600-Lb. Life’: Are Paul MacNeill & Jenn Trivette Still Together?

Paul MacNeill’s girlfriend Jenn Trivette and her son Riley only make a few brief appearances during tonight’s episode of My 600-Lb. Life. But, that doesn’t stop viewers from finding this couple to be absolutely adorable. As the episode comes to an end and viewers start to see 2021 updates on Paul MacNeill and where he is now… One big question viewers have is simple: Are Paul MacNeill and Jenn Trivette still together?
Bold And The Beautiful: Spoilers For December 2021

Steffy and Thomas will have a lot to celebrate when their mother Taylor returns to LA, coming up this month on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Brooke will still be at odds with Ridge over Deacon and will be stunned when she finds out her rival is back. Meanwhile, Liam will seek out Bill for advice. Plus, will Paris say yes to Zende’s proposal? Learn more below in the B&B spoilers December 2021.
Photos: Vicente Fernandez through the years

Photos: Vicente Fernandez through the years Here are some memorable photos of Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez through the years. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A Live Interview With DAYS OF OUR LIVES’ Martha Madison

Join DAYS OF OUR LIVES star Martha Madison (Belle) for a very special live interview in The Locher Room on Friday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. ET!. The actress will be discussing her role as Belle Black Brady on DAYS, which she has played since 2004, and might even spill some secrets of upcoming twists and turns on the NBC soap! She has also appeared on television series like ONE MISSISSIPPI, CRIMINAL MINDS, and LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT as well as movies for Netflix, Amazon, and Hallmark. Madison is also an experienced restaurateur and also works in hospitality as well as contributing to numerous charitable causes. So she’ll have plenty to talk about!
Who is Isabella Devoto? General Hospital's Brandon Barash gets engaged

Brandon Barash has just got engaged to his girlfriend, Isabella Devoto, and fans of the General Hospital star want to know who his wife-to-be is. Let’s discover how the special moment played out. You may recognise Brandon as Jake from Days Of Our Lives or the actor who formerly...
The Secret Comedy Club presents: Chloe Petts WIP

6:00pm til 7:00pm (last entry 5:30pm) This is a one hour solo show by Chloe Petts (as seen on Dave’s Hypothetical and Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club. Join Chloe Petts (as seen on Dave’s Hypothetical and Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club) as she presents an hour of new jokes on all manner of pertinent issues including the darts and loud snores on public transport. A show formerly known as Alpha, but curtailed by the pandemic, Chloe takes a look at her inability to enjoy anything because of an impending sense of doom that it will one day end (but funny).
Dallas Comedy Club presents Ian Bagg

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ian Bagg is a world touring comedian and the host of the weekly podcast, Ian Bagg Bought a House. He was a top-5 finisher on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and he's appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show, The Adam Corolla Show, WTF with Marc Maron, and The Wrap Up Show on Howard Stern. His most recent one-hour specials are Ian Bagg: Getting to F**king Know You on Showtime and Conversations, available on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.
COBO : Comedy Shutdown - Sheffield

7:45pm til 9:45pm (last entry 7:30pm) COBO bring Comedy Shutdown to Sheffield with an almighty bang. COBO bring Comedy Shutdown to Sheffield with an almighty bang. If you need an evening filled with laugher and more, then you are not going to want to miss this experience - grab your Comedy Shutdown tickets today!
Dopamine Fiends Comedy Open Mic

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:00pm) A weekly open mic comedy night where acts who sign up, go up! Sign up 18:00 Show starts 19:00 Show ends when we've ran out of comedians!. A weekly open mic comedy night where acts who sign up, go up!. You never know who...
From the FM airwaves to comedy club stages, Orlando stand-up Ryan Holmes is a busy man

Take a page from Ryan Holmes' book: Embrace your flaws. "I had to become OK with my terrible taste in music very early on and accept that I'm not going to like the cool music. I'm going to like the bad music that I like. And you know what? I'm happier for it," Holmes explains, while indulging in a buffalo chicken wrap with habañero sauce, the second hottest sauce available at Maitland's Copper Rocket.
'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
