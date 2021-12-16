The Laughięnda Comedy Club

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ian Bagg is a world touring comedian and the host of the weekly podcast, Ian Bagg Bought a House. He was a top-5 finisher on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and he's appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show, The Adam Corolla Show, WTF with Marc Maron, and The Wrap Up Show on Howard Stern. His most recent one-hour specials are Ian Bagg: Getting to F**king Know You on Showtime and Conversations, available on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.
