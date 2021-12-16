The Laughięnda Comedy Club

Join DAYS OF OUR LIVES star Martha Madison (Belle) for a very special live interview in The Locher Room on Friday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. ET!. The actress will be discussing her role as Belle Black Brady on DAYS, which she has played since 2004, and might even spill some secrets of upcoming twists and turns on the NBC soap! She has also appeared on television series like ONE MISSISSIPPI, CRIMINAL MINDS, and LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT as well as movies for Netflix, Amazon, and Hallmark. Madison is also an experienced restaurateur and also works in hospitality as well as contributing to numerous charitable causes. So she’ll have plenty to talk about!

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO