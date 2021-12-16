F-150 Lightning Reservations are so Huge Ford Had to Stop Taking Them

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. President Biden just signed an executive order that will see the U.S. government’s federal fleet of more than 645,000 vehicles transition to zero-emission vehicles by 2035, with light vehicles switching sooner. After the switch, the federal government’s fleet will be the largest zero-emission vehicle fleet in the country. The current ICE fleet accounts for 7 billion pounds of greenhouses gasses and 400 million gallons of fuel. The White House Stated that the transition is already in motion, with several light police vehicles already swapped for EVs. The Department of Homeland Security, meanwhile, will begin field-testing the Ford Mustang Mach-E for use in law enforcement early next year. That department requires 30,000 vehicles.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO