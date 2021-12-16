F-150 Lightning Reservations are so Huge Ford Had to Stop Taking Them

Ford Motor Co., for years a bit of a laggard in the race to electric vehicles, has taken a counterintuitive approach to EV sales: pumping the brakes. A few days ago, Ford stopped taking reservations for its F-150 Lightning pickup, an all-electric rig due out this spring. Some 200,000 electric trucks are spoken for from a factory planning to stamp out just 80,000 machines a year. Likewise, Ford has closed the order book on the hybrid version of its new Maverick, a small pickup that gets 42 miles per gallon.
