ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2 NYPD Officers Accused Of Using Fake Vaccine Cards

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPke1_0dOUoHJp00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD confirms two officers have been placed on desk duty after allegations they submitted fake COVID vaccine cards.

Last month, the city mandated all officers get the shot or go on unpaid leave .

Both officers were stripped of their guns and badges on Tuesday.

The NYPD says an investigation by the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is now underway.

COVID VACCINE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell Says Getting Guns Off Streets, Addressing Subway Crimes Among Her Top Priorities

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city’s new top cop has a long to-do list of big-ticket items to address once she takes the helm of the NYPD on Jan. 1. But the biggest job may be reconstituting the plainclothes unit to get guns off the street, which is a top priority of Mayor-elect Eric Adams. CBS2’s Marcia Kramer sat down with incoming Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Thursday afternoon. She’s just starting to figure out the intricacies of the NYPD on a learning curve that may take a while, but one thing Sewell knows how to do is get guns off the street. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Residents Reporting Long Lines At COVID Testing Sites; Check The Wait

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From new variants to holiday gatherings, the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise in in the Big Apple. The situation is overwhelming testing sites and those waiting in line. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis has more on how the city plans to tackle this. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times New holiday season, same old story: long lines and wait times at testing sites around the five boroughs, from a mobile van on the Upper West Side to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

5 Things We Know About Keechant Sewell, New York City’s New Police Commissioner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Keechant Sewell will be New York City’s 45th police commissioner and the first woman to lead the department. Mayor-elect Eric Adams made the historic announcement Wednesday morning. Sewell, 49, will replace outgoing NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. Here are five things we know about her: Sewell previously spent 25 years with the Nassau County Police Department and most recently served as chief of detectives She grew up in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, Queens She now lives in Valley Stream, but will have to move back into the city Sewell loves to cook and host dinner parties for her friends Adams says he chose her because she “exudes what it means to be emotionally intelligent.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Doctors: Vaccination Is The Key To Controlling COVID-19’s Omicron Variant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest surge in COVID-19 cases is adding momentum to the push to vaccinate all New Yorkers over the age of 5. The brief fright of the needle was tempered by the immediate delight of getting a reward — toys for all the young New Yorkers getting vaccinated at Somos Community Care in Manhattanville on Thursday. “I wanted to get it because I didn’t want to get corona and then pass,” 7-year-old Isa Hernandez told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. It has been three weeks since the Omicron variant suddenly began dominating the coronavirus conversation. In that period, COVID hospitalizations in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
State
Connecticut State
CBS New York

Some Restaurants, Broadway Shows Forced To Close Temporarily Due To COVID-19 Cases, Testing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID-19 numbers going up again, many industries are worried about remaining opening, especially restaurants and Broadway shows. Closing a show or restaurant even for one day hurts, pain felt by owners, producers and workers who are feeling like they just can’t catch a break, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Thursday. Closed temporarily is Di An Di in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. It’s the right thing to do, owner Dennis Ngo said. “We had one confirmed positive, so that, according to our policy, that forced us to close and get everyone tested,” Ngo said. His eatery joins more than half a dozen others...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Disturbing Social Media Posts Advise Students All Over Country To Stay Home From School On Friday

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Law enforcement agencies around the country are tracking threats on social media, related to potential school violence on Friday. CBS2’s Ali Bauman has the details. Eerie videos are making the rounds on social media, threatening students around the country not to go to school on Friday. “Every time a repost goes, it goes from town to town, it goes from state to state, so we don’t know where the origin starts,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Nassau County is one of many police departments in the Tri-State Area monitoring the threats, which they essentially describe as clickbait. “You...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County Colleagues, Valley Stream Neighbors Call New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell A Brilliant Problem Solver

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is getting its first female commissioner. The surprise selection to many came as no shock to her colleagues in Nassau County, where Keechant Sewell is the respected chief of detectives and thought of as a brilliant problem solver. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan spoke with her current boss on Wednesday. “It’s like you are the college football coach and one of your players is going into the NFL,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Sewell will soon become the first female commissioner in the NYPD’s 176-year history. The historic announcement was made Wednesday by Mayor-elect Eric Adams outside...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Adams Names Louis Molina Next Department Of Correction Commissioner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Louis Molina as his pick to lead the city’s jail system Thursday, one day after the death of another Rikers Island detainee. Adams and Molina made waves when asked about the Department of Correction’s future plans for solitary confinement on Rikers, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported. Once sworn in, Molina will become the DOC’s first Latino commissioner. “After graduating from Christopher Columbus High School in the Bronx, I served four years in the United States Marine Corps,” Molina said. WATCH: Mayor-Elect Adams Names Louis Molina Department Of Correction Commissioner From there, Molina had a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Guns#Covid#Internal Affairs Bureau
CBS New York

New Year’s Eve Celebration Still On In Times Square; Officials Closely Monitoring COVID Numbers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New Year’s Eve party in Times Square is moving forward as planned, for now. Mayor Bill de Blasio says city health officials are closely monitoring the COVID situation ahead of the holidays. “We’re going to make that decision based on the data and the science,” he told reporters Thursday. “We’re going to keep looking at it as it gets closer.” COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx Mother Of Student With Autism Says It’s Time New York City Move Forward With GPS School Bus Tracking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’ve heard of many children struggling to catch up after they lost time in the classroom during the pandemic. But now, one Bronx mom says her son, who has special needs, is facing yet another hurdle. His school bus is chronically late and she told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner the solution is something the city promised to do years ago. Silvia Guerrero tracks her son, Aaden Acevedo, who is on the autism spectrum. Every day he is supposed to be picked up in the Allerton section of the of the borough at around 6:55 a.m. and arrive at his East...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Masks Now Required Inside Businesses Across New York State, But Enforcement Remains To Be Seen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new mask rules took effect Monday across New York state. Face coverings are now required in all indoor public spaces, unless the business or venue requires vaccinations. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday the governor is “absolutely right” to push harder against COVID-19, especially as winter approaches and cases rise. The new statewide mandate is designed to have everyone following the same COVID rules from Buffalo to the Bronx, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. FAQ: Click here for more information from the state On the surface, it appears businesses were embracing the governor’s order. Signs were up Monday across...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Adams Vows To Make New York City ‘A Safe City’ Following Shooting Death Of Brooklyn Bodega Worker

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams and the next NYPD commissioner, Keechant Sewell, went to the scene of a deadly shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday. Police said a worker in a bodega was killed Tuesday night during an attempted robbery, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. The victim’s family was still deep in grief, but told CBS2 the victim was a good boy, just 20 years old, and that the man who shot him was a customer he knew. Adams and Sewell paid their respects at the site where yet another bodega worker lost his life, offering a promise to the community once he...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS New York

Keechant Sewell Named NYPD’s First Female Commissioner; Adams: It ‘Sends Powerful Message To Girls And Young Women’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams‘ nationwide search for a police commissioner ended in his own backyard. He selected the 49-year-old chief of detectives of the Nassau County Police Department to be the first woman to lead the NYPD in its 175-year history, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday. Even before he found the top cop of his dreams, Adams told Kramer it had to be a person with what he called “emotional intelligence.” He said he found it in Keechant Sewell, who grew up in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City. “Chief Sewell’s appointment today is a powerful message to girls...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Residents Encouraged To Get Their Booster Shots On ‘Boost NJ Day’

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Garden State held “Boost NJ Day” on Wednesday in an effort to get more people vaccinated as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Maritza Beniquez, a nurse from University Hospital in Newark, was the first person vaccinated in New Jersey a year ago. “My major goal to get vaccinated was that I didn’t want to be afraid anymore and didn’t want to get sick,” Beniquez told CBS2’s Meg Baker. Beniquez was with Gov. Phil Murphy to celebrate that milestone and remind people it’s time to get a booster shot. “Do not think of it as a bonus. It’s a necessity. The...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

CDC: New York, New Jersey Have Highest Spread Of Omicron Variant In Nation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the two states with the highest spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are New York and New Jersey. Fast-paced New York City is seeing a faster spread of the new Omicron variant, compared to the vast majority of the country, according to just-released CDC findings. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, not just the city, but all of New York and New Jersey ramping up cases of the variant. The CDC says the Omicron variant is detected in 3% of samples on average nationwide, but for New York and New Jersey, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Good Samaritan Helps Woman Fight Off Attacker At Manhattan Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say punched a woman in the face and tried to sexually assault her at a subway station in Lower Manhattan. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall/Chambers Street station. Police said the woman was walking down the stairs to enter the station when the man punched her and tried to take off her skirt. A Good Samaritan jumped in, got the suspect off the victim and called 911. The suspect then ran off. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Vaccine Mandate Now Applies To Kids As Young As 5 Years Old

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Key to NYC program expanded to a new age group Tuesday. At least one dose of a COVID vaccine is now required for children as young as 5 for things like indoor dining and entering entertainment venues. New signs greet crowds of people outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, reminding people of the new rules, which left one mother, who was visiting from Tennessee, at ease. “Keeping him safe is absolutely the biggest thing,” Erika Green said. Her 8-year-old son is fully vaccinated, so she said she is all for the new mandate. “Part of the reason...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD’s Rodney Harrison Officially Nominated For Suffolk County Police Commissioner

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Rodney Harrison, the NYPD‘s chief of department, has been nominated to become Suffolk County police commissioner. County Executive Steve Bellone make the announcement on Tuesday morning. Harrison is retiring from the NYPD at the end of the year after 30 years on the job. If confirmed by the county Legislature, he would be the first person of color to hold the job. Harrison, 52, choked up at the nomination to become the county’s top cop, saying goodbye to his decades with the NYPD, where his wife was a lieutenant and his daughters are now officers, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported. “This is...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

COVID Vaccine Anniversary: Nurse Sandra Lindsay Looks Back — And Forward — Since Being First In U.S. To Receive Shot

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was on Tuesday one year ago that a Long Island nurse made history, as the first American to be inoculated against COVID-19 with an approved vaccine. And in that year, hundreds of millions more followed suit. But Sandra Lindsay told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff her job is not over yet. READ MORE: ICU Nurse Sandra Lindsay Receives Pfizer’s COVID-19 Booster Shot, As Health Care Professionals Grapple With The Mandate Lindsay stands just 5-foot-3, but the Northwell Health nurse shoulders a heavy weight. One year ago, with the pandemic raging, a needle in her arm became a national first. She became...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
CBS New York

Off-Duty NYPD Lieutenant Hospitalized, Suspect Dead After Shooting Outside Queens Nightclub

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD lieutenant is in critical condition Thursday after getting into a shootout, while off-duty, with a group of armed suspects in Queens. One suspect was shot during the incident and died at the hospital. Two others are still on the loose. According to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, the lieutenant, a 15-year department veteran, is recovering after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery. “He was conscious when I arrived and I was able to briefly interact with him. He has multiple gunshot wounds. He is lucky to be alive,” said Shea. “When is this luck gonna run out?”...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy