2 NYPD Officers Accused Of Using Fake Vaccine Cards
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD confirms two officers have been placed on desk duty after allegations they submitted fake COVID vaccine cards.
Last month, the city mandated all officers get the shot or go on unpaid leave .
Both officers were stripped of their guns and badges on Tuesday.
The NYPD says an investigation by the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is now underway.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Comments / 2